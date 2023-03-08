Biopharmaceutical Industry Expert, Shawn Beharrilall, Appointed as Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Senior Director of Operations for Greater Boston Area

WALTHAM, Mass., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of new senior leadership to support continued company growth in the greater Boston area. Shawn Beharrilall joins Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (ACoD) as Senior Director of Operations, supporting growth and development of ACoD facilities throughout Massachusetts. Shawn succeeds Joseph Sollecito, who led operations at ACoD Boston from October 2019 until his retirement in November 2022.

"I'm excited to be part of ACoDs goal to partner with early phase manufacturers to accelerate their product to patients. I've been working for CDMOs my entire career and I've found it is absolutely essential to be able to compliantly pivot due to dynamic manufacturing processing (especially early phase)," said Shawn Beharrilall , Senior Director of Operations, ACoD Boston. "However, this takes time and will have an impact on patients' quality of life, if not worse. ACoD has a unique platform that really circumvents the hurdles and delays traditional CDMOs can't avoid."

Shawn has more than 14 years in the biopharmaceutical industry with extensive knowledge of GMP, ISO, and FDA compliance and standards. He specializes in the manufacturing and quality control testing of small molecules, cell banks, and cell and gene therapy . Shawn graduated from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada with an honors Bachelors of Science degree in biology and biotechnology.

"We're pleased to welcome Shawn to Azzur Group," said Dan Dernbach , Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand. "His track record of corporate services and process improvement will prove incredibly valuable as Azzur Group continues its expansion to meet the needs of our customers and our industry."

Originally founded in Waltham, Ma., in 2018, the Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ hybrid model includes on-demand cleanrooms and related services for materials management, asset management, and supply chain. Along with all the other service areas in the Azzur Group portfolio, ACoD enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

