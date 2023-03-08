XCMG Brazil hosts breast health training and "Listen to Her" workshop, and launches language and professional skill training programs to empower women's career development

POUSO ALEGRE, Brazil, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 2023 International Women's Day, XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG") has hosted the first "Listening to Her" workshop in Pouso Alegre, Minas Gerais, Brazil. About 20 female employees of XCMG Brazil, who come from different backgrounds, shared their experiences of work and life, and offered advice and suggestions to the company's management and development.

2023 IWD: Promoting Gender Equity, XCMG Machinery Supports Women to Broaden Career Development Opportunities in Construction Machinery Industry. (PRNewswire)

XCMG Brazil is committed to support women in the construction machinery industry through a series of events and programs. Every October, the company organizes breast health training sessions for the female employees. Also, its language and professional skills training programs have supported many female employees to achieve greater career success.

Laura Lopes, who works in sales, has taken training sessions to not only learn about the products and functions, but also operating the machinery equipment.

"During my three years at XCMG Brazil, I always have a sense of achievement when I communicate with the customers. I've been learning how to operate the machineries so I can demonstrate to the customers in a more engaging way, and I believe that through working at XCMG Brazil and growing in an industry that I love, I will achieve greater success," said Laura.

Priscila Nogueira who works in finance and accounting at XCMG Brazil, has been learning and upskilling herself, and she has achieved the CRCMG (Conselho Regional de Contabilidade de Minas Gerais) regional accounting council qualification. Nogueira said that the XCMG Brazil has provided a platform for growth and development, and that she will continue to reach for the stars in her career.

Yu Ziqiao is a teacher from XCMG Technicians College who has been working in Libreville, Gabon to carry out training sessions and courses to the local technicians, college teachers and government staff. Yu customizes courses that not only provide the students with a solid theoretical foundation, but also equip them with practical skills that suit each person's skill level. She has compiled the college's first bilingual textbook, "Construction Machinery English," and teaches the specialty English course.

Yu has served as the lecturer in national teacher trainings for assembly, commissioning and maintenance twice. Together with her team, Yu has visited manufacturing bases to learn in-depth the operation and maintenance technologies of 22 products from nine series, with the goal of better serving their customers.

"The XCMG spirit encourages me to keep progressing and support more students who will make significant contributions in the construction machinery industry," said Yu.

For more inspiring story from XCMG sheroes, please visit XCMG and its pages on Meta, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XCMG Machinery