Kafene Named on Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers of 2023

Kafene named as one of only 4 New York -based retail companies honored on list

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene , a cutting-edge digital platform utilized by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements, is honored to announce its inclusion as one of Forbes ' "Best Startup Employers" of 2023. Kafene placed 251 on Forbes' list done in conjunction with Statista Inc. ranking the 500 best growing companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and headcount growth.

"It's incredibly exciting for Kafene to be recognized as a great startup from which to launch and further one's professional development, especially given that we are less than four years into our journey," said Neal Desai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kafene. "What we're building is ultimately all about people - we aim to attract and retain the best talent possible while cultivating a culture in which our teams can really succeed. It's a tremendous honor to be included on this list and it's all a testament to the hard work of our growing team."

"Instilling a collaborative culture that drives innovation stems from the efforts Kafene has made since its founding to ensure its workplace is exemplary, while at the same time making sure our benefits packages are best-in-class so that we can ably hire and develop leading talent," said Bryan Vetrecin, Head of Talent, Kafene. "Today's inclusion is affirmation of what we've done well to date, but we continue to be laser-focused on what's ahead and we couldn't be more excited about the future trajectory of the company."

The Best Startup Employers list is the fourth such ranking done between Forbes and Statista, examining the best performing startups and identifying the most innovative and best startups to work for. Companies considered within the evaluation were all headquartered in the U.S. and founded between the years of 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees while exhibiting a startup structure – which excludes spin-offs of large corporations without a significant amount of external funding.The analysis considered more than 7 million data points measuring employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

Notably, Kafene was also recently honored as one of Built In's " Best Startups to Work For " in New York City as part of Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work . The company employs approximately 100 people with a robust merchant partnership pipeline. It secured $75 million in funding from a mix of debt and equity in 2021 and raised $18 million via a Series B round announced in September 2022.

For more information on Kafene please visit www.kafene.com .

About Kafene

Kafene is a cutting-edge digital platform utilized by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements that help retailers of furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other goods meaningfully broaden their addressable market. Kafene utilizes more than 20,000 data inputs in tandem with best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to underwrite, approve using efficient risk-based pricing, and enable payment in a near-instantaneous manner, while creating a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more about Kafene please visit www.kafene.com , and to learn more about Kafene's commitment to customer experience and consumer protection, please visit here .

Media Contact: Roger Sauerhaft

roger@pennybridgepr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kafene