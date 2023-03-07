Help at Home Enters Atlanta Market with Addition of Prosper Home Care

Latest Acquisition Continues Georgia Expansion

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, relationship-based in-home personal care services, today announced the acquisition of Prosper Home Care headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The acquisition expands the company's existing Georgia presence into the Atlanta area and demonstrates the company's ongoing focus on the state and its growth strategy to add scale and depth in core markets.

"Adding Prosper Home Care to the Help at Home family allows us to bring like-minded organizations together to address the growing need from seniors and must-serve populations to age-in-place as safely and as independently as possible in their homes," said Help at Home's State Leader in Georgia Hermina Yarde. "Like Help at Home, Prosper Home Care has a culture of caring that's deeply rooted in its community. We're excited to bring our added experience and expertise in home care, along with other innovative care programs, to the Atlanta area to continue to improve the client and caregiver experience while working closely with community partners."

Prosper Home Care's leadership team will continue its commitment to serving Metro Atlanta, including multicultural populations in the Korean, Nepalese and Bhutanese communities.

"We are excited to join Help at Home, a company that brings national expertise to support high-quality, in-home care services at the local level," said Community Liaison Leader Marian Kim. "I'm excited to continue our commitment to clients in our community and look forward to the opportunity to provide compassionate care for more clients and families within the Help at Home family."

Help at Home already provides in-home personal care services across 10 locations in Georgia and acquired Prosper Home Care's Augusta location in August 2022. Founded nearly 20 years ago, Prosper Home Care serves clients eligible for services within the Elderly and Disabled Waiver Program, such as the CCSP and SOURCE programs. With the addition of Prosper Home Care, Help at Home continues to strengthen its position as the employer of choice for caregivers and the partner of choice for payers throughout the state.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of December 31, 2022, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 12 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 65,000 clients with the help of 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has more than 40 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

