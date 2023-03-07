Glider AI secures $10M Series A funding to help enterprises shift to skills-based hiring and guarantee candidate fit

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI, a Skill Intelligence Platform , closed a total of $10M in Series A funding from Primera Capital and other industry leaders. Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as the most innovative HR technology, the company will use the funds to continue its expansion in contingent programs and permanent hiring, furthering the development of proprietary technology, and growing its global team.

"Companies realize employee skills are central to their business strategy, not just hiring." Satish Kumar , CEO Glider AI

Glider AI serves a customer base of global enterprises and leading staffing firms, supporting their transformation from outdated credentials-first recruiting into remote-centric, skills-based hiring. Founded in 2020 by Satish Kumar, previous COO and co-founder of Edulastic (acquired by Sumeru Equity Partners), Kumar started Glider AI to make hiring fair and opportunity accessible. Notably, diversity hiring (DE&I) and supporting candidates with accommodation needs are central to the platform.

Arun Sarin, former CEO of Vodafone and Glider AI advisor and investor, shares, "We always say people are your competitive advantage; Glider AI makes it a reality by evaluating talent skill at scale without bias, ensuring employees you have are the best and most deserving of the opportunity."

Hiring skilled talent remains competitive despite economic uncertainty and is a top priority for Glider AI customers. Underscoring this customer notion and the latest BLS data, Ori Sasson, General Partner of Primera Capital, shares, "Demand for quality talent remains high, and I don't think this will ever change. Talent quality is a dynamic that makes Glider AI critical whether the economy is slow or growing. Unequivocally, Glider is the best solution available for companies to build their dream team. It removes the clutter in hiring decisions, and top candidates win, always!"

Glider AI customers benefit from the industry's most comprehensive recruiting solution, bringing skill intelligence across multiple modalities and channels, from screening to live interviews, over the web or phone, through WhatsApp or SMS. Beyond skill validation, sophisticated AI-proctoring confirms candidate identity across all hiring stages while still delivering an exceptional candidate experience. Additionally, customers can configure Glider AI to meet their quality benchmark requirements, customize assessments to match their technology stack or functional roles, and throttle the level of AI-proctoring and anti-plagiarism controls.

Boasting over 250,000 questions, 35+ interactive question types, and 500+ competencies for technology and non-tech functional roles, the Glider AI solution extends beyond hiring with the ability to identify employee skill gaps, supporting reskilling and upskilling initiatives. The most common use case of Glider AI is skill evaluation with hands-on tasks that replicate real-world scenarios allowing candidates to showcase their skills at a deeper level.

Kumar shares, "Companies realize employee skills are central to their business strategy, not just hiring. The need to validate candidate skill and integrity is more critical than ever in a remote-friendly and hybrid world. Glider AI's Skill Intelligence Platform serves the market need to confirm job readiness and employee potential. I'm grateful to our customers and investors for believing in Glider AI's mission."

Glider AI, a Skill Intelligence Platform, provides hiring solutions, including screening, assessments, coding/video interviews, and upskilling software to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs.

Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Applied Materials, Carmax, and FINRA trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 67% improved candidate pipeline quality.

