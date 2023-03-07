CLAVE PARTNERS WITH SANTANDER CONSUMER ON DIGITAL LOAN ORIGINATION AND SERVICING

Collaboration supports Clave's 2023 growth plans and accelerates Santander Consumer's lending in Latin America.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clave Créditos S.A., an affiliate of Latin America focused fintech Clave, and Santander Consumer S.A., a Santander Group company, announce an agreement for Clave to digitally originate and service consumer loans in Argentina.

(PRNewswire)

The partnership pairs Clave's leading technology with Santander Consumer's access to capital and expansive network, with operations in 23 countries that serve over 25 million clients.

Martín Solano, CEO of Santander Consumer in Argentina noted: "In 2021, Santander Consumer committed to providing Argentina with a comprehensive financial service platform. We believe Clave's digital ecosystem will support this mission."

"Clave is thrilled to collaborate with Santander Consumer, a proven leader in credit throughout Europe and the Americas," said Clave's CEO Pablo Pizzimbono. "Their trust further validates Clave's offering."

Clave combines two distinct competencies – technology and structured credit – to modernize Latin America's funding markets. After completing a seed investment round in 2022 of over $7 million USD, led by seasoned executives with decades of hands-on experience in finance, technology and Latin America, Clave is delivering on its 2023 growth plans.

Pizzimbono added, "Our B2B partnerships with the likes of established private equity firm Kandeo - and its array of Latin America portfolio companies - and the innovative factoring enterprise Liquitech enable Clave to connect SMEs and consumers with global capital. Our work with Santander advances this strategy. Clave looks forward to its continued development in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and beyond."

About Clave

Clave digitizes loan origination and servicing in Latin America, unleashing the power of new technologies to expand access to capital for businesses and consumers, while re-defining financial inclusion. The Clave ecosystem includes Clave DLP (digital lending platform) and ClaveApp, a digital wallet that provides simple and secure solutions for traditional financial services, including credit, payments, transfers and blockchain based products. Clave, headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., has offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Bogota, Colombia. Clave is a minority and veteran led business.

About Santander Consumer S.A.

Santander Consumer S.A. offers a broad portfolio of products, including commercial loans, equity financing loans to distributors and personal consumer loans. Santander Consumer S.A. is one of Banco Santander's consumer financing businesses, which as a whole are present in more than 23 countries in North America, South America and Europe, serving more than 25 million customers with more than 130,000 business alliances.

For press inquiries, contact

Clave Neel Parekh Chief Strategy Officer neel@clave.com www.clave.com Santander Consumer S.A. Roberto Lucke Head Alliances & Consumer Business rlucke@santanderconsumer.com.ar www.santanderconsumer.com.ar Clave Créditos S.A. Hugo Martino Gerente General contacto@clavecreditos.com www.clavecreditos.com



Santander Consumer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clave