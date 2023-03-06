Xiaomi's International Internet Business Announces its "Go Global" Strategy at MWC

The smartphone manufacturer eyes to fully explore the potential of MIUI with the global tech industry, especially with developers, content providers, game partners, and marketers.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department (IIB), the global internet business arm of the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, wrapped up their showing at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), one of the biggest events in the calendar for the global mobile technology industry, by announcing its "Go Global" strategy for the year 2023, expanding its cooperative relationships with global partners and exploring new business opportunities in internet services.

Over the course of a couple of days, the management team from Xiaomi's IIB met customers and partners from around the world at the event in Barcelona, from global tech giants to promising start-ups, to content providers, to advertising agencies and developers. "The business value of MIUI hasn't reached its full potential, as we're still exploring new markets. We're very excited to be here in Barcelona to reach a wider audience, and turn possibilities into opportunities for success," said Chan Liu, General Manager, International Internet Business Dept., Xiaomi.

Xiaomi offers a wide range of internet services for smart TVs and smartphones running MIUI, which is an independent and customizable mobile OS developed by the company. There were 563.9 million monthly active users of MIUI in over 100 markets globally as of Q3, 2022, among them, over 422 million are located outside the Chinese mainland. The sizable user base empowers Xiaomi's international internet business across multiple regions, such as app and game distribution, content integration services, user growth, and customer success.

In Q3 of 2022, the company's revenue from overseas internet services increased 17.2% year-over-year to reach RMB1.7 billion, a quarterly high, and its share of total internet services revenue increased to 24.2%, also a quarterly high.

At the MWC, one of the core topics for IIB was game partnerships, which has facilitated many game developers with user growth. "Our gaming collaboration with Xiaomi's IIB has been a great success, thanks to the company's huge user base, as well as its accurate and efficient distribution and promotion of MLBB. We look forward to continuing working with Xiaomi's IIB to expand to more markets, and expanding the reach of our outstanding mobile game to a wider audience," said Xin Zhang, Director of MLBB Partnership Development.

Regarding content integration services of IIB, it's about how to create an entertainment ecosystem with content providers to bring values to users. "The cooperation with Xiaomi's International Internet Business Team has granted us fast and direct accesses to millions of MIUI users around the world. The exposure empowers us to offer great video contents to more people and let everyone enjoy a better entertaining experience." Said Cecilia Wang, Head of Online Marketing, Kwai.

IIB collaborates with leading partners in the industry to help brands and app developers with their user growth. AVOW, a global app growth company that is specialized in mobile OEM user acquisition and is headquartered in Germany, confirmed to strengthen its partnership with IIB at MWC. "To work with Xiaomi's IIB is not only about having access to one of the world's largest user bases, it is also about gaining the right user insights that are important to our clients. It is a great pleasure to collaborate with Xiaomi's IIB team - it is effective, and always responsive and they put as much dedication into their work as we do at AVOW. Both teams have the expertise in user growth and together we empower developers and marketers to reach their target audiences", says Robert Wildner, Co-Founder & CEO at AVOW.

IIB also had discussions with Taboola and Glance about content collaboration on MIUI's multimedia platforms, such as the Wallpaper Carousel (lock screen) and Mi Browser.

"Go global is our target for 2023. We expect to cover more markets with a complex of services, to benefit our partners as well as consumers. We are open to all kinds of cooperation based on MIUI and our smart TV. MWC is just another step of our great journey." said Chan Liu.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The Group relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the Group's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the third quarter of 2022. The Group has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 558 million smart devices connected to its platform as of September 30, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the Group made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

