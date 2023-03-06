ICELANDIC FOOD BRAND TO DEBUT REVOLUTIONARY NEW PRODUCT TOWARD WELLNESS-ORIENTED JAM LOVERS

GOOD GOOD®, a global no added sugar brand, will showcase the US market's first sugar-free, vegan lemon curd at Natural Products ExpoWest in Anaheim.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founder & CEO, Gardar Stefansson, says the innovation will be the the first Vegan Lemon Curd and feature 77% fewer calories, 55% fewer carbs, and 100% less sugar than current leaders on the market.

Good Good Lemon Curd (PRNewswire)

GOOD GOOD ®, known for their no sugar added jams, jellies, and spreads, introduces the first vegan lemon curd of its kind in the USA, as they continue to disrupt traditional pantry staples. This category-changing innovation and more are set to debut at Natural Products Food Expo West in Anaheim, California, March 8-10th.

Zesty and rich, a spring and summertime staple, and a holiday treat are just a few of the ways initial taste testers have described our Vegan Lemon Curd. Traditionally, lemon curd is a rich and creamy topping or spread often used in desserts such as lemon bars, cakes, and crepes. It's been a consensus that homemade lemon curd tastes better than store-bought lemon curd--until now. Our simple yet delicious recipe takes the work out of making your own lemon curd, without sacrificing that homemade taste, so our consumers can skip right to the good part.

Keto and vegan lifestyles are two demographics we are mindful of when crafting our latest and greatest innovations. Unfortunately, lemon curd, typically made with ingredients like eggs and butter, is not something individuals who practice a vegan lifestyle can enjoy off the shelf--and that's where GOOD GOOD® comes in.

Still made with simple ingredients and similarly providing a rich and robust flavor profile, our Vegan Lemon Curd is the perfect option for those practicing keto and vegan lifestyles and individuals who must monitor their sugar intake.

Our innovative Vegan Lemon Curd recipe, along with three new jam flavors, are set to make their debut at the largest food and beverage expo on the planet, Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, March 8th-10th. You can find us in the North Hall, Booth #1725, with an accompanying tasting booth mere steps away.

About GOOD GOOD Brand

Born in Reykjavik, Iceland, made in the EU, and named America's fastest-growing jam brand, GOOD GOOD's no added sugar products are sweetening people's days worldwide. Today we are present in 36 countries, available online and in-store at over 10,000+ locations. As a premium food brand, we innovate products that comprise high-quality natural ingredients and deliver the modern consumer traditional products they know and love. We aim to provide an experience that tastes good and is good for you. We promise healthful deliciousness, free from added sugar and artificial ingredients.

