Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results for our fourth full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made three new investments and two investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $33 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $158 million at fair value. On December 28, 2022, we declared our fourth quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 9.0%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$1.88 $0.35

$4.20 $ 1.08 Net unrealized loss included in earnings

0.30 0.05

(0.52) (0.13) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$2.18 $0.41

$3.68 $0.95 Distributions

(3.51) (0.66)

(4.28) (1.11) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— —

— 0.03 Net asset value

80.3 $14.64

80.3 14.64 Weighted average shares outstanding



5,344,720



3,869,643

(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Investments at fair value

$157.5

— Total assets

$174.4

$0.2 Net assets

$80.3

($0.5) Shares outstanding

5,483,433

— Net asset value per share

$14.64

N/A













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 New investments

$33.3

$168.3 Repayments of investments

(3.5)

(10.5) Net activity

$29.8

$157.8

Results of Operations

Investment income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $8.0 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $5.7 million, net of $2.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million (net of $0.2 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million, and other expenses totaled $1.3 million.

Net investment income was $4.2 million, or $1.08 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($0.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.7 million or $0.95 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 3,869,643 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $80.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $130.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 3, 2022

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 1,278,711

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

November 16, 2022

Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC

Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services

$ 6,805,027

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 335,499

Equity New Investment

November 22, 2022

COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC

End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry

$ 9,533,636

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 921,585

Revolver commitment















$ 544,779

Equity Add-On Investment

December 8, 2022

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 4,852,763

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

December 30, 2022

Madison Logic Holdings, Inc

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$ 4,756,819

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 388,726

Revolver commitment

* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

January 31, 2023

Red's All Natural, LLC

Premium frozen food manufacturer

$ 4,900,742

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 318,998

Equity

Credit Facilities

On February 1, 2023, the Company further amended the Commitment Facility with Signature Bank. The Commitment Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $50.0 million on a committed basis. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.

As of March 3, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45,000,000 and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $42,000,000.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $158,022,677)

$ 157,504,755

$ — Cash and cash equivalents



15,469,823



— Interest receivable



1,030,274



— Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor



165,638



— Deferred offering costs



54,394



139,570 Related party receivable



9,620



— Prepaid expenses



133,004



93,648 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



26,996



— Total Assets

$ 174,394,504

$ 233,218 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 79,448,134

$ — Short-term loan payable



11,250,000



— Dividends payable



1,809,533



— Due to affiliate



—



460,085 Unearned revenue



539,634



— Income incentive fee payable



328,196



— Interest payable



563,241



— Administrative services payable



66,064



— Trustees' fees payable



—



42,000 Income tax payable



7,471



— Other accrued expenses and liabilities



119,274



263,978 Total Liabilities

$ 94,131,547

$ 766,063 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 80,262,957

$ (532,845) NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 5,483,433 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022)

$ 54,834

$ — Paid-in capital



80,950,845



— Total distributable loss



(742,722)



(532,845) Net Assets

$ 80,262,957

$ (532,845) Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 174,394,504

$ 233,218 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.64

$ N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

















For the

For the period from



year ended

Inception through



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME











Interest income

$ 7,804,783

$ — Other income



152,173



— Total Investment Income

$ 7,956,956

$ — OPERATING EXPENSES











Management fees

$ 1,335,054

$ — Income incentive fees



686,398



— Professional fees



447,045



70,800 Organization costs



90,184



416,553 Amortization of deferred offering costs



240,152



— Administrative services expenses



226,489



— Trustees' fees



158,000



42,000 Insurance expense



82,045



— Valuation fees



5,519



— Interest expense and other fees



2,312,701



— Income tax expense



7,471



— Other general and administrative expenses



120,343



3,492 Total Operating Expenses

$ 5,711,401

$ 532,845 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (1,952,196)

$ — Net Operating Expenses

$ 3,759,205

$ 532,845 Net Investment Income

$ 4,197,751

$ (532,845) Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 1,950

$ — Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments



(538,883)



— Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations



20,961



— Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 3,681,779

$ (532,845) Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 1.08

$ N/A Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.95

$ N/A Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding –

basic and diluted



3,869,643



N/A Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 1.11

$ N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

loss

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2020

—

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net investment loss

—



—



—



(532,845)



(532,845) Balances at December 31, 2021

—

$ —

$ —

$ (532,845)

$ (532,845) Net investment income

—



—



—



4,197,751



4,197,751 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



1,950



1,950 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(538,883)



(538,883) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



20,961



20,961 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(388,214)



388,214



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,279,870)



(4,279,870) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

5,483,433



54,834



81,339,059



—



81,393,893 Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS























For the period



For the

from Inception



year ended

through



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash flows from Operating Activities











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ 3,681,779

$ (532,845) Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in

operating activities:











Purchases of investments



(168,326,016)



— Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



10,474,408



— Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



538,883



— Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations



(20,961)



— Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(198,065)



— Amortization of loan structure fees



478,626



— Amortization of deferred offering costs



240,152



— Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable



(1,030,274)



— Increase in deferred offering costs



—



(139,570) Increase in related party receivable



(9,620)



— Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



(165,638)



— Increase in prepaid expenses



(39,356)



(93,648) (Decrease) increase in due to affiliate



(460,085)



460,085 Increase in professional fees payable



—



263,978 (Decrease) increase in trustees' fees payable



(42,000)



42,000 Increase in administrative services payable



66,064



— Increase in interest payable



563,241



— Increase in income incentive fees payable



328,196



— Increase in unearned revenue



539,634



— Increase in income tax payable



7,471



— Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(144,704)



— Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (153,518,265)

$ — Net Cash Provided from Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$ 81,393,893

$ — Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(154,976)



— Stockholder distributions paid



(2,470,337)



— Borrowings under Credit Facilities



124,762,500



— Repayments of Credit Facilities



(44,147,500)



— Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities



(1,645,492)



— Short-term loan borrowings



11,250,000



— Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 168,988,088

$ — Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 15,469,823

$ — Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period



—



— Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 15,469,823

$ — Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 1,270,834

$ — Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



43,893



— Increase in dividends payable



1,809,533



—

