GN Hearing & Soundly Present 'World of Sound' Art Project to Increase Awareness on Hearing Health

Inspired by World Hearing Day, the campaign aims to help the world to "see sound" and its impact on wellness through unique and exciting digital artwork

BALLERUP, Denmark, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, and Soundly, a consumer education resource for hearing wellness, have partnered on the "World of Sound" digital art project to increase awareness on hearing health and protection. The campaign, launching today, on World Hearing Day, features three acclaimed international artists who have created sound-inspired digital art pieces in their own distinct styles based on the question, "What if we could see sound?"

GN and Soundly share a vision to make hearing care accessible to as many people as possible and aim to create a more informed public around the importance of hearing health through visual representations of sound and the impact it has. Featuring unique art by Design Cells, Andy Thomas, and Weirdo Works, the project shares each of their perspectives and can be viewed here.

GN Hearing Chief Marketing Officer, Mirjam van Oort-Lohuis explains, "Art, like sound, can connect us. Our ambition through the 'World of Sound' art project is to spark conversation and awareness of sound and hearing care to help bring people closer."

Soundly's co-founder Blake Cadwell says, "Hearing aids are a part of my everyday sound experience and it's meaningful for me to work with GN to increase awareness around hearing health through this inspiring, global art project."

Why Hearing Health and Hearing Protection Matters

One of the themes of the "World of Sound" is that we live in a noisy world. From motorcycles to headphones and speakers, loud noise can have a significant impact on long-term hearing health:

1 Billion : At risk of hearing loss due to excessive headphone use 1

2 Minutes : Of unsafe music levels can cause damage 2

30% More: Young adults have hearing loss than 20 years ago3

Three Global Artists Participated In the "World of Sound"

Design Cells creates striking video animations to help us better understand our bodies and her recent pieces have received over 150M views on TikTok. For the "World of Sound", she created a stunning, artistic visual of sound's path from the outside world to the brain.



Andy Thomas is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Australia and his sound-inspired artwork has been featured across global stages including The Lume in Melbourne . Andy dramatized three soundscapes from the CDC's sound safety chart for the "World of Sound" campaign.



Weirdo Works is a youth-focused artist with 10 billion views on social platforms. For the "World of Sound", he focused on loud music's impact on our hearing by capturing an important message about hearing loss prevention in an unassuming internet-friendly style.

Take Action with Your Hearing Health

GN offers a variety of helpful services to help you start your journey including:

ReSound.com A free online hearing test at

Beltone Free in-person hearing screenings at

JabraEnhance.com Online hearing care at

Sound can connect us, move us, or cause us harm. Most of us rarely think about this invisible force in our lives, and it's time to change that. View the full "World of Sound" digital art collection and learn more about protecting your hearing here.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technology that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them. We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Soundly

Soundly is a hearing healthcare marketplace that helps consumers find products, test their hearing and connect to care with the most robust, consumer-friendly database of licensed audiologists. Soundly's goal is to offer a destigmatized, simple, and transparent starting point to the world of hearing health. To learn more, please visit www.soundly.com.

