Daniel Kulle Joins Board of Directors at Coco Republic

SYDNEY, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Republic, Australia's leading premium home furnishings and design company, is pleased to announce that Daniel Kulle has joined the company's Board of Directors as Lead Director. Kulle brings a 30-year pedigree of leadership, building international brands and operational excellence in the retail industry, having served in executive positions at several prominent global brands.

Coco Republic names Daniel Kulle as Lead Director of the company's Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Daniel Kulle served 10 years as the President and CEO of H&M North America, overseeing the brand's expansion of over 600 stores and successfully entering new markets. During Kulle's leadership H&M added $4 billion in sales with high profitability. Most recently, Kulle served as CEO of Forever21, where he successfully executed the turnaround of the fashion retailer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Coco Republic Board of Directors," said Peter Comisar, Chairman of the Board and Founder & Managing Partner of STORY3 Capital Partners. "His deep understanding of the retail industry and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow our brand and expand our reach globally."

Kulle expressed his excitement about joining the Coco Republic team, saying, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Coco Republic, a company with a reputation for quality and innovation in the luxury furniture and design space. I look forward to working with the team to drive continued momentum in the US launch, grow the brand and build on the company's success as a global leader in home furnishings."

ABOUT

COCO REPUBLIC

Coco Republic is a leading luxury furniture, design and lifestyle brand founded in Sydney, Australia in 1979. With showrooms and studios across Australia, New Zealand and the United States, Coco Republic offers a curated collection of furniture, homewares, and design services. The company is known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation in design.

ABOUT

STORY3 CAPITAL PARTNERS

STORY3 Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment manager with over $1 billion of assets under management exclusively focused on investing in disruptive consumer businesses. STORY3 employs a flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, global relationships, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners.

For more information, please visit www.story3capital.com.

