Ballers Sportsbook Announces Official Partnership with Sportradar

Sportradar's ORAKO solution to power Puerto-Rico based sportsbook

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballers Sportsbook is set to introduce its sports betting offering to customers in Puerto Rico using sports technology company Sportradar's ORAKO solution. Ballers Sportsbook has entered into a multi-year partnership with Sportradar for the provision of its robust and integrated all-in-one sportsbook platform.

Ballers Sportsbook players will have access to Sportradar's extensive betting portfolio, which will allow them to bet and be closer to the action of their favorite sports across channels and give them access to a variety of betting options including parlays, in-game wagering, teasers, futures, and player props. Ballers plan to set-up their ORAKO sportsbook solution fully integrated with R. Franco Digital Player Account Management technology for the best omni-channel player experience.

Supported by this high-powered technology stack, Ballers Sportsbook expects to make its online offering available to players in Puerto Rico during the second quarter of 2023. Regulated sports betting was launched last year in the island, and Ballers Sportsbook is one of the first to market.

Daniel de Ontanon, Founder, Ballers Sportsbook said: "As we prepare to launch our unique online sports betting offering and experience throughout Puerto Rico in the next few months, we are tremendously pleased and excited to count one of the world's most prestigious sports-betting and gaming platform providers as our partners. We are proud to be the local sportsbook operator and look forward to offering a unique and tailored experience to our players, full of great content and a true local flavor."

Jacob Lopez Curciel, Managing Director, Managed Sportsbook Services, Sportradar said: "The region of Puerto Rico as part of the Americas represents a unique and growing opportunity for Sportradar. We are pleased to power Ballers Sportsbook through our ORAKO solution and use the breadth of Sportradar's technical capabilities to cover the full scale of the sports betting spectrum."

ABOUT BALLERS SPORTSBOOK:

Ballers Sportsbook is a Puerto Rican sports betting operator established in 2022. Our mission is to offer the sports fans (18+) on the island new levels of excitement around sports through an innovative and fun sports-betting experience. Ballers will offer players a chance of winning by placing wagers in the outcome of the sports results of major local and international leagues and events. Ballers will be live in Puerto Rico in the second quarter of 2023. Players will be able to register with Ballers at the locations of its broad network of affiliates throughout the island and play in person and online.

