Advanced Fertility Care Welcomes Dr. Kurt Peterson to Their Reproductive Physician Team

PHOENIX, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fertility Care, a part of the Pinnacle Fertility network, announced today the addition of Dr. Kurt Peterson, a double board-certified physician in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and obstetrics and gynecology, to its team of fertility specialists. With a passion for helping families grow, Dr. Peterson brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and fluency in Spanish to Advanced Fertility Care. Dr. Peterson is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Peterson's interests include the treatment of fibroids, minimally invasive surgery, PCOS, endometriosis, social egg freezing, onco-fertility preservation, third-party fertility treatment, male infertility, and LGBTQIA family-building, aids in his ability to provide skillful, personalized care and identify the best paths forward for his patients' situations.

"Guiding individuals on their fertility journey brings me immense joy and fulfillment. My aim is to build a trustworthy relationship with each patient to provide the best care and support in achieving their dreams of building their family," shares Dr. Peterson.

He obtained his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and his medical degree from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Midwestern University. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, OH, and his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Cincinnati.

Throughout his career, Dr. Peterson has completed several research projects in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. His research interests include PCOS and genetics as well as the natural history of endometriosis, among others. He has received several awards and honors for his research, including the Chairperson's Research Award from the University of Cincinnati's OB/GYN department and a sizeable Research Grant from Ferring Pharmaceuticals for his work on an endometriosis mouse model.

Dr. Peterson, who is happily married to his high school sweetheart, is excited to return to Arizona, where he and his wife can raise their four children in one of the most beautiful regions in the southwest. When he is not providing top-notch patient care, he appreciates spending quality time with his loved ones while enjoying the outdoors and all the beauty that Arizona offers.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Peterson join our team and bring his expertise to our patients," said Dr. Nathanial Zoneraich, Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Fertility Care. "His commitment to providing exceptional care and helping families grow is a perfect fit for our practice and our mission."

Advanced Fertility Care offers a full range of fertility services, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg freezing, as well as full-service third-party reproduction options. AFC hosts a robust donor egg program, frozen egg bank, and embryo adoption program. In addition, as a part of the Pinnacle Fertility Network, AFC is able to offer preferential access to gestational surrogacy and additional sought-after services as a means to better serve the needs of its patients. With a team of experienced fertility specialists, the practice is dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their family-building goals.

Dr. Peterson is now accepting new patients at Advanced Fertility Care. To schedule an appointment, please call (480) 874-2229 or visit azfertility.com

About Advanced Fertility Care

Founded in 2005, Advanced Fertility Care (AFC) has been passionately committed to providing families with the best opportunity to grow the family of their dreams for almost two decades. Through compassionate, personalized care and cutting-edge technology, AFC is dedicated to providing patients with extremely high levels of service, effective treatment options, high pregnancy success rates, and affordable financing. AFC is the leading fertility care provider in Arizona with three locations and three physicians, and a team of dedicated staff serving families throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

Visit azfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

