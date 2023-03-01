Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

$478 million of total revenue in 2022, representing an increase of 52% over 2021 and toward the high end of guidance

59 new Cell Programs added in 2022, representing 90% growth over 2021 and toward the high end of guidance

Year end cash balance of over $1.3 billion provides meaningful multi-year runway as we drive towards profitability

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the fourth quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

"We added 59 new programs to the cell programming platform in 2022 as our team delivered toward the high end of our program guidance," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "This outstanding performance illustrates strong growth in customer demand as our capabilities progress. Each new program is valuable to Ginkgo, expanding and scaling our platform capabilities and driving financial value. Importantly, we continue to see great sales momentum with biopharma customers, who represent both the most sophisticated and largest end market opportunity for us today. Our long-term Biosecurity strategy is also developing nicely as we build a strong base of more recurring biosecurity revenue through our biosurveillance and international partnerships on top of any potential continued COVID-19 testing. I'm very excited about Ginkgo's ability to drive growth and platform improvements in 2023, and our cash balance of over $1.3 billion provides us significant flexibility in an uncertain macroeconomic environment."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Added 20 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in the fourth quarter of 2022, for a total of 59 new programs in the full year, representing 90% growth over 2021

Generated Foundry revenue of $144 million in 2022, representing growth of 27% over 2021

Concentric by Ginkgo, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health offering, generated $334 million in Biosecurity revenue in 2022, representing growth of 66% over 2021 and more than doubling the original guidance provided in March 2022

Downstream value – which consists of potential value to Ginkgo from its Cell Engineering customers and includes potential royalties, milestone payments, and equity interests – is an important component of the financial potential of most programs, and Ginkgo added over $2.0 billion in aggregate revenue potential from downstream milestone payments in connection with new Cell Programs in 2022. This is in addition to the financial potential from royalties and equity consideration obtained in connection with those Cell Programs

Ginkgo Enzyme Services , which aims to solve challenges for R&D teams developing enzymes, from discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing Ginkgo launched, which aims to solve challenges for R&D teams developing enzymes, from discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing

Ginkgo opened Bioworks7, which adds 6,600 square feet of Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) lab space at Ginkgo's headquarters in Boston's Seaport District, expanding its mammalian foundry platform to provide significant runway to support new program additions in the pharma & biotech vertical

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter 2022 Total revenue of $98 million , down from $148 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 34%, due to the expected reduction in K-12 COVID-19 testing services

Fourth quarter 2022 Loss from operations of $(235) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $111 million ), compared to Loss from operations of $(1,685) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $1,673 million ) in the comparable prior year period. The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022

Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(80) million , down from $1 million in the comparable prior year period

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the fourth quarter of over $1.3 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Full year 2022 Total revenue of $478 million , up from $314 million in the prior year, an increase of 52%

Full year 2022 Loss from operations of $(2.2) billion (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $1.9 billion ), compared to $(1.8) billion (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $1.7 billion ) in the prior year

Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(173) million , down from $(106) million in the prior year

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Ginkgo expects to add 100 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2023

Ginkgo expects Total revenue of at least $275 million in 2023

Timing of Filing Annual Report on Form 10-K

Ginkgo became a large accelerated filer as of December 31, 2022, which resulted in a filing deadline 30 days ahead of our deadline last year. While we believe our financial statements are final, additional time is necessary to finalize materials required to complete the audit of our annual financial statements, including accompanying footnote disclosures.

As such, we will be filing a Form 12b-25 for an automatic extension to our Form 10-K filing deadline. We are working diligently to file our Annual Report as soon as practicable and within the automatic extension period of fifteen calendar days from the prescribed due date.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including the potential for future revenue related to downstream value in the form of potential future milestone payments and royalties and/or equity consideration, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,315,792

$ 1,550,004 Accounts receivable, net

80,907

131,544 Accounts receivable - related parties

1,558

4,598 Inventory, net

4,364

3,362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,458

33,537 Total current assets

1,450,079

1,723,045 Property and equipment, net

314,773

145,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets

400,762

— Investments

112,188

102,037 Equity method investments

1,543

13,194 Intangible assets, net

111,041

21,642 Goodwill

60,210

21,312 Other non-current assets

88,725

43,990 Total assets

$ 2,539,321

$ 2,070,990 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 10,451

$ 8,189 Deferred revenue

47,817

33,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

114,694

93,332 Total current liabilities

172,962

134,761 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred rent, net of current portion

—

18,746 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

174,767

155,991 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

413,256

— Lease financing obligation

—

22,283 Warrant liabilities

10,868

135,838 Other non-current liabilities

31,191

35,992 Total liabilities

803,044

503,611 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value

190

161 Additional paid-in capital

6,136,378

3,804,844 Accumulated deficit

(4,397,659)

(2,297,925) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,632)

(1,715) Total Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,736,277

1,505,365 Non-controlling interest

—

62,014 Total stockholders' equity

1,736,277

1,567,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,539,321

$ 2,070,990

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Foundry revenue

$ 53,257

$ 34,156

$ 143,666

$ 112,989

Biosecurity revenue:

















Product

12,431

8,418

35,455

23,040

Service

32,597

105,920

298,585

177,808

Total revenue

98,285

148,494

477,706

313,837

Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

7,447

4,832

20,646

20,017

Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

22,771

61,746

183,570

109,673

Research and development (1)

181,155

985,025

1,052,643

1,149,662

General and administrative (1)

121,420

781,626

1,429,799

862,952

Total operating expenses

332,793

1,833,229

2,686,658

2,142,304

Loss from operations

(234,508)

(1,684,735)

(2,208,952)

(1,828,467)

Other income (expense):

















Interest income

11,412

496

20,262

837

Interest expense

1,647

(551)

(106)

(2,373)

Gain (loss) on equity method investments

10,003

(4,663)

(43,761)

(77,284)

Loss on investments

(13,354)

(14,552)

(53,335)

(11,543)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

28,871

77,097

124,970

58,615

Gain on settlement of partnership agreement

—

23,826

—

23,826

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

—

—

31,889

—

Other income (expense), net

7,005

(2,596)

7,634

(1,733)

Total other income (expense), net

45,584

79,057

87,553

(9,655)

Loss before income taxes

(188,924)

(1,605,678)

(2,121,399)

(1,838,122)

Income tax benefit

(14,770)

(683)

(15,027)

(1,480)

Net loss

(174,154)

(1,604,995)

(2,106,372)

(1,836,642)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

2,390

(4,339)

(1,443)

(6,595)

Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (176,544)

$ (1,600,656)

$ (2,104,929)

$ (1,830,047)

Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:

















Basic

$ (0.09)

$ (1.05)

$ (1.25)

$ (1.35)

Diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (1.10)

$ (1.25)

$ (1.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

1,854,951,611

1,531,138,824

1,679,061,465

1,359,848,803

Diluted

1,856,609,515

1,531,551,830

1,679,838,849

1,360,373,343

Comprehensive loss:

















Net loss

$ (174,154)

$ (1,604,995)

$ (2,106,372)

$ (1,836,642)

Other comprehensive loss:

















Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,278

(838)

(917)

(1,715)

Total other comprehensive loss

5,278

(838)

(917)

(1,715)

Comprehensive loss

$ (168,876)

$ (1,605,833)

$ (2,107,289)

$ (1,838,357)



(1) R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge for stock-based compensation expense as a result of the modification

of the vesting terms of RSUs and all related earnout shares. Total stock-based compensation expense inclusive of employer

payroll taxes was allocated as follows (in thousands):









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Research and development

$ 68,171

$ 930,300

$ 738,821

$ 930,360

General and administrative

43,059

742,543

1,202,099

757,247

Total

$ 111,230

$ 1,672,843

$ 1,940,920

$ 1,687,607

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)













Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (2,106,372)

$ (1,836,642) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

42,552

29,076 Stock-based compensation

1,930,641

1,606,020 Non-cash customer consideration

(34,263)

(24,185) Loss on equity method investments

43,761

77,284 Loss on investments

53,335

11,543 Change in fair value of notes receivable

(3,757)

3,508 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(124,970)

(58,615) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

(31,889)

— Deferred income tax benefit

(14,609)

— Loss on disposal of equipment

3,091

— Non-cash lease expense

19,082

— Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets

1,871

— Non-cash severance and retention bonus expense associated with an

acquisition

6,152

— Other non-cash activity

183

(270) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

55,024

(114,094) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,687)

(2,981) Inventory

164

(626) Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,233

— Other non-current assets

921

(539) Accounts payable

(10,844)

(2,247) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(39,639)

44,796 Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(36,417)

(10,498) Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

(10,792)

— Deferred rent, non-current

—

6,032 Other non-current liabilities

31

18,620 Net cash used in operating activities

(252,198)

(253,818) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(52,271)

(56,521) Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash

(55,721)

— Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

82,367

(12,040) Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(7,639)

— Purchases of notes receivable

(40,000)

— Proceeds from notes receivable

10,000

304 Purchase of investment in equity securities

(3,691)

(5,000) Other

(439)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(67,394)

(73,257) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of redemptions of $867,253

and offering costs of $108,118

—

1,509,629 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

240

167 Repurchases of common stock

—

(24,998) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(981)

(9,463) Principal payments on finance/capital leases and lease financing

obligation

(1,237)

(1,123) Contributions from non-controlling interests

—

59,933 Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs

99,303

— Proceeds from issuance of Series E convertible preferred stock, net of

issuance costs

—

— Contingent consideration payment

(521)

— Payment of equity issuance costs

(1,467)

— Net cash provided by financing activities

95,337

1,534,145 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

908

(19) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(223,347)

1,207,051









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,550,004

380,801 Restricted cash, beginning of period

42,924

5,076 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,592,928

385,877









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,315,792

1,550,004 Restricted cash, end of period

53,789

42,924 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,369,581

$ 1,592,928











Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (176,544)

$ (1,600,656)

$ (2,104,929)

$ (1,830,047) Interest income

(11,412)

(496)

(20,262)

(837) Interest expense

(1,647)

551

106

2,373 Income tax benefit

(14,770)

(683)

(15,027)

(1,480) Depreciation and amortization

13,950

8,003

42,552

29,076 EBITDA

(190,423)

(1,593,281)

(2,097,560)

(1,800,915) Stock-based compensation (1)

111,230

1,672,843

1,940,920

1,687,607 (Gain) loss on equity method investments (2)

(7,612)

4,080

45,315

74,445 Loss on investments

13,354

14,552

53,335

11,543 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(28,871)

(77,097)

(124,970)

(58,615) Gain on settlement of partnership agreement

—

(23,826)

—

(23,826) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries

—

—

(31,889)

— Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)

26,045

—

46,229

— Other (4)

(3,924)

3,291

(4,153)

3,712 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (80,201)

$ 562

$ (172,773)

$ (106,049)







(1) For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, includes $10.3 million and $5.0 million, respectively, in employer payroll taxes. (2) Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value method, net of losses attributable

to non-controlling interests. (3) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal,

consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance

payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, and (iv) acquired

intangible assets expensed to research and development associated with an asset acquisition. (4) For the year ended December 31, 2022, includes $1.2 million in mark-to-market loss on the Access Bio Convertible Notes and

Glycosyn Promissory Note and a $5.3 million fair market value remeasurement gain on the convertible promissory notes from

Joyn. For the year ended December 31, 2021, includes $3.7 million in mark-to-market adjustments on the Access Bio Convertible

Notes and Glycosyn Promissory Note.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Foundry $ 53,257

$ 34,156

$ 143,666

$ 112,989 Biosecurity 45,028

114,338

334,040

200,848 Total revenue 98,285

148,494

477,706

313,837 Segment cost of revenue:













Biosecurity 30,218

66,578

204,216

129,690 Segment research and development expense:













Foundry 99,886

46,015

273,356

160,634 Biosecurity 590

1,165

1,937

31,035 Total segment research and development expense 100,476

47,180

275,293

191,669 Segment general and administrative expense:













Foundry 63,723

29,504

168,586

74,407 Biosecurity 13,670

9,731

56,353

31,039 Total segment general and administrative expense 77,393

39,235

224,939

105,446 Segment operating income (loss):













Foundry (110,352)

(41,363)

(298,276)

(122,052) Biosecurity 550

36,864

71,534

9,084 Total segment operating loss (109,802)

(4,499)

(226,742)

(112,968) Operating expenses not allocated to segments:













Stock-based compensation (1) 111,230

1,672,843

1,940,920

1,687,607 Depreciation and amortization 14,796

7,686

42,552

28,185 Change in fair value of contingent

consideration liability (1,320)

(293)

(1,262)

(293) Loss from operations $ (234,508)

$ (1,684,735)

$ (2,208,952)

$ (1,828,467)





(1) Includes $10.3 million and $5.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Employer

payroll taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020 were not material.

