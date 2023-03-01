Casino Industry Experts Honor Aristocrat Gaming™ with "Best Overall Supplier" at EKG Slot Awards

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ was awarded "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content" for the fifth consecutive year at the annual EKG Slot Awards, among other distinctions, including:

Top Performing NEW Premium Game: Lightning Dollar Link™ Kung Fu Master™

Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game: Dragon Link™

Top Performing NEW Video Reel Core Game: Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™

Most Innovative Game: Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™

Top Performing NEW Cabinet – Core: Neptune™ Single

Additionally, Pixel United™, a division within Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), won Best Social Slots Game for Lightning Link Casino™.

"We're humbled to have been honored in such a tremendous way at this year's EKG Slot Awards. To be recognized in front of our peers is a privilege we will never take for granted, and this event is a phenomenal way to recognize all the amazing work that is taking place throughout the gaming industry," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming.

The EKG Slot Awards are produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and recognize excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

For more information about any of Aristocrat's industry-leading and award-winning games, cabinets, and system solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

