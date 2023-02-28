Versiti Blood Centers is Teaming up with Noodles & Company to Thank Donors

Give blood at participating locations in March to get a coupon for a BOGO entree

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, blood donors can fill up on good feelings and great food by making a lifesaving blood donation. Versiti Blood Centers is partnering with Noodles & Company to provide a buy one get one coupon for blood donors at select doner centers and mobile blood drives in appreciation of their commitment to helping save lives.

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with Noodles & Company and their ongoing support of our lifesaving mission," said Amy Curtin, director of corporate marketing, Versiti. "As a premier partner, Noodles & Company helps to strengthen the communities we serve."

Coupons can be redeemed online at Noodles.com or via the Noodles Reward app using the coupon code.

Donating blood takes about an hour, with the actual donation taking 10-15 minutes. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti's donor centers or at any local community blood drive. Walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit Versiti online at Versiti.org.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org.

About Noodles

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams.

