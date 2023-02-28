Tripadvisor Names Best Beaches in the World for Travelers' Choice Awards 2023

Baia do Sancho, Brazil, revealed as No. 1 in the world for 2023; Hawaii's Ka'anapali Beach No. 1 in U.S.

Island getaways popular with 7 out of the top 10 beaches in the world located offshore

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced the Best of the Best Beaches for 2023 as part of its annual Travelers' Choice® Awards. Beaches is the second category to be released in the 2023 awards, following Destinations in January.

Tripadvisor analyzed tens of millions of reviews submitted by millions of global travelers over the past 12-months. Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers' absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year.

With the world list of beaches spanning the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia and the South Pacific, this is truly a diverse, global selection. From the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean to the rugged cliff sides and dramatic black sands of Iceland, this year's rankings give travelers across the globe the opportunity to find their favorite beach.

"As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor. "But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of Hawaii, the Caribbean, and mainland Europe, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences by embracing the cliffs of Cannon Beach, on the coast of Oregon in the Western United States, and cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travelers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach skeptics to embrace some time on the sand."

Island getaways are popular this year, with almost three quarters of the world's top 10 situated in remote, offshore locations. Winners span from the popular beaches of Hawaii and the Caribbean to the more secluded coastlines of Fernando de Noronha, Brazil and Havelock Island, India.

Emerging from the cold, dark days of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, travelers have exotic escapes on the mind. The most popular beaches among Tripadvisor reviewers make for an exciting list with something for every type of beach dweller, from sun worshippers to adventure seekers and wildlife enthusiasts.

The Global Winners

Climbing six places from last year to reach the No. 1 spot is Baia do Sancho . Located on the Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha, part of a group of volcanic islands just over 200 miles from the country's northeast coast, this area is renowned for its jagged coastline and diverse ecosystems. Off the beaten track and only accessible by ladder from the mainland, Baia de Sancho is not only famous for its picture perfect turquoise waters and white sand beach, but also the exotic array of wildlife. Travelers who venture into the warm clear waters might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of sea turtles, rays, dolphins and even reef sharks. Flanked by forest-clad cliffs this wild, unspoiled spot is also famous for the friendly crabs that crawl the shoreline.

A new and exciting entry to the world list for 2023 is the dramatic Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland – and this is a beach like no other. With its world famous black sands and imposing rock formations towering over the shore, some may recognize the striking backdrop from Game of Thrones. Reynisfjara Beach is popular with birdwatchers for the various types of seabirds spotted nearby, most famously, puffins. But with waves of up to 40 meters (131 feet) and freezing waters, this is a beach best admired from the safety of the coast.

Top U.S. Beaches

Ka'anapali Beach on the Hawaiian island of Maui was named No. 1 in the U.S., climbing a remarkable 16 places from last year to top the list. Three miles of powder white sand and crystal-clear water, this palm-tree lined island paradise shore, lapped by gentle waves of the Pacific Ocean, is as perfect as it gets. For those searching for more than relaxation, there's Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, Georgia, which comes in at No. 3, described by Tripadvisor reviewers as "other worldly" thanks to the ancient driftwood monuments that line the coast. There are three other new entries to the top 10 this year, including Hanalei , on the island of Kauai, securing an impressive No. 4 spot. Overall, Hawaii takes the crown this year with three total winners in the U.S. top 10, more than any other state. But the Aloha State ties Florida for the most winners overall in the top 25, with eight each.

Top 10 Beaches in the World for 2023

Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha , Brazil Traveler tip : "A very beautiful beach, a pretty much postcard beach…there are some pretty cool crabs and...from the top you can see big sharks and rays swimming really close to the shore. The sea is the calmest first thing in the morning, so go as soon as the center opens at 9am to get your snorkeling in."

@akeyaranu Eagle Beach - Aruba , Caribbean Traveler tip : "Best beach on Aruba ! Not crowded, white sand and water color to die for. Went to most of them and this one wins."

@896lynny Cable Beach - Broome, Australia Traveler tip : "Cable Beach is an iconic place in Broome and with pristine white sand that stretches for many kilometers, it is easy to see why. It is popular with locals and tourists who can enjoy a range of activities from swimming and sunbathing to walking and running. It is a perfect place to relax. The sunsets are very special too."

@TWal1 Reynisfjara Beach - Vik, Iceland Traveler tip : "Stunning beach. Breathtaking views. If the weather is bad and cloudy, the beach is even more beautiful. Don't miss this unique beach!"

@198galinam Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean Traveler tip : "I've been to a few islands and plenty of beaches and so far this takes the cake. The photos here are beautiful, but I promise you, they do it NO JUSTICE. It's almost unreal when you're there and see how white the sand is and how blue the water is. The sand feels like flour, it's so soft and the water is a little salty and clean."

@Blaxicana_B Praia da Falésia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal Traveler tip : "This is a stunning looking beach … the sun catches the different colored orange and yellow sands in the tall cliffs which reflect a warm hue. The actual beach sand is a fine grain golden yellow. The waves crash into the beach with a genteel ferocity that creates a white surf for the swimmers and surfers alike."

@machinmad Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India Traveler tip : "One of the best beaches in Asia . Photos don't do it justice…soak in the surrealism and natural beauty."

@Jhaiyam Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy Traveler tip : "The best beach of the island by far…if it is constantly rated the best beach in Europe , there must be a reason! The water and color of the sand are so unique. Speechless."

@ GC_TPH Varadero Beach – Cuba , Caribbean Traveler tip : "OMG nothing compares! BEST beach and water I have ever experienced. Soft white sand and clear blue warm water. It's hypnotic."

@ susiemcgill Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii Traveler tip : "This is such a beautiful beach… there is ample sand and grass to sit on and really great snorkeling. The fish and turtles are plentiful… it feels really safe to go out far. Watching the whales jumping in the distance is a wonderful way to relax."

Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2023

See all the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Beach winners for 2023 here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches .

Methodology

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards honor travelers' favorite beaches worldwide, based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers for beaches, gathered over the 12-month period from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.

