AS Software Announces Appointment of Experienced Software Executives Scott Coons and Thomas Schneck to Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AS Software, a leading provider of ultrasound reporting and image management solutions, today announced that Scott Coons and Thomas Schneck have been appointed to the company's board of directors, following AEA Growth's investment in the company. Coons and Schneck bring more than 50 combined years of software leadership experience to the company.

Coons previously co-founded Perceptive Software in 1995, which provides enterprise content management software solutions. Coons led the company from its inception through its rapid growth and ultimate sale to Lexmark International, where he later became President of Lexmark Enterprise Software. Coons' extensive background in strategic leadership includes the successful expansion of enterprise content and business process management solutions into the clinical and corporate healthcare space. He was a key influencer in the early transitions from traditional to automated workflows for thousands of hospital information systems across the U.S. and has in-depth knowledge of strategic planning and operations for systems integrations, installations, and technology.

"I am a strong proponent of automation that makes problem-solving easier for clinicians," said Coons. "AS Software provides customized solutions for women's health, radiology, and vascular clinicians and empowers them with all the information they need to provide the best patient care possible."

Schneck joined DocuWare, which provides cloud document management solutions and workflow automation software, as a founding partner in 1990. Schneck scaled DocuWare to become a global market leader with a presence in 60+ countries. Schneck has deep leadership experience in building and scaling document management software and was instrumental in making previously niche paperless solutions accessible to organizations in mainstream healthcare markets. His comprehensive understanding of go-to-market strategies and ability to create a global footprint with differentiated technology aligns with AS Software's long-term vision to innovate and expand globally.

"AS Software has a strong product solely focused on improving the efficient workflow and reporting for maternal-fetal medicine specialists (MFMs), sonographers and other clinicians. There's a robust global market for the solutions AS Software offers", says Schneck. "By executing on AS Software's strategy, the company can bring value to hospitals of all sizes and become the standard for structured reporting."

AS Software CEO David Lintz recently spoke of the value Coons and Schneck bring to AS Software. "Both Mr. Coons' and Mr. Schneck's hands-on approach and emphasis on strategic operations and product value will help us naturally grow while we focus on delivering the right tool for clinicians," said Lintz. "Both have successfully built and deployed cloud solutions and their leadership experience and backgrounds are an invaluable addition to the board."

About AS Software

Founded in 1991 and based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with offices in Overland Park, KS, AS Software offers a suite of structured ultrasound reporting and image management solutions tailored for Women's Health, Radiology, and Vascular specialties. AS Software's integrated and vendor-neutral technology allows practices and hospitals of all sizes to capture, review, and retain comprehensive patient ultrasound data seamlessly and efficiently. AS Software is deployed in over 35% of U.S. hospitals and leveraged by over 8,000 clinical users. For more information, visit as-software.com.

About AEA Growth

AEA Growth provides technology-enabled, healthcare and software companies with flexible capital and operational resources to accelerate growth. AEA Growth is part of AEA Investors LP, which was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders. Today, AEA's approximately 110 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital, including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital, and mezzanine and senior debt investments. For more information, visit aeagrowth.com.

