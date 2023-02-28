Innovaccer Recognized in Two 2022 Gartner® Digital Health Platform Reports

Innovaccer was recognized by Gartner in its 2022 Market Guide for Digital Health Platforms and Competitive Landscape: Digital Health Platforms reports



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer Inc., the #1 data platform for value-based care, announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in two reports: the Market Guide for Digital Health Platform and the Competitive Landscape: Digital Health Platforms . According to Gartner, "an increasing number of vendors recognize healthcare provider technology needs and are creating platforms that combine underlying cloud services to offer compelling capabilities that are aligned with digital health platform (DHP) architectural principles."

The Gartner report, Market Guide for Digital Health Platforms mentions Innovaccer as a Representative Vendor. The second Gartner report, "Competitive Landscape: Digital Health Platforms," cites Innovaccer as one of the Specialist vertical industry (healthcare) software providers. Innovaccer was also mentioned as a vendor offering low-code and no-code tools for Measure Creation purposes and Natural language processing.

"The digital health platform now represents the preferred approach for many healthcare providers to advance clinical and business digital transformation," Gartner analysts state in the report. "It is a technically efficient way to scale new digital capabilities, exceeding the capabilities provided by today's monolithic application suites."

We believe, by partnering with a leading vendor that integrates, cleans, de-duplicates, maps, and ensures high-quality data for analysis, healthcare providers can reveal the insights they need and present them on dashboards that provide a comprehensive view of their patients, improve decision-making, enhance care management and coordination, and improve clinical and financial outcomes.

Innovaccer's industry-leading platform rapidly integrates clinical, claims, and other healthcare data across EHRs and other systems to create unified patient records of the highest data quality. These longitudinal patient records form the foundation for interoperable solutions, seamlessly integrated workflows, and insightful point-of-care analytics that empower healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes.

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Digital Health Platforms," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "We believe, being cited by Gartner validates our commitment to accelerating success, innovation, and digital transformation through our industry-leading healthcare data platform. Industry thought leaders say it's time to reset your enterprise strategy by promoting the DHP approach, and we think our platform is doing just that: empowering more than 60 healthcare leaders with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

