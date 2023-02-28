Blaze Pizza's Pi Day Party is Back

- Come Celebrate at Blaze and Get Any 11-inch Pizza for $3.14 on March 14 -

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pi Day is back! The nation's leading fast-casual pizza brand and one of the originators of the Pi Day pizza celebration, announced today the return of its highly anticipated $3.14 pizza promo. On March 14, customers are invited to visit a Blaze Pizza location and enjoy any Blaze 11" pizza with endless toppings to choose from for just $3.14 (crust upgrades not included) when they download the Blaze App and join Blaze Rewards. This year's savory offer will be valid in-restaurant on March 14 only, so make sure to mark your calendar, grab your friends and get ready to celebrate at Blaze!

"As a brand committed to speed, quality ingredients and a vibrant experience where each guest can build their own unique pizza, there's no better place to celebrate Pi Day," said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "While it's no secret we take our food seriously, we appreciate that pizza can be a canvas for creativity and good times. It's your pizza, it should be unique to you. This year, we invite guests to bring their friends and families to share in the experience together at our annual Pi Day pizza party!"

Blaze Pizza is all about giving guests options where they can combine more than 35 different toppings, including ingredients like roasted peppers, artichokes, fresh mozzarella, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza – no matter how you build it, your pizza is guaranteed to be as unique as you are! Blaze offers five crusts to choose from, including options such as a signature made-from-scratch dough, a Keto crust with 6g net carbs, cauliflower, as well as house-made red sauce and drizzles for the perfect finish.

Remember, this year's Blaze Pi Day offer is available in-restaurant on March 14 only and varies across participating U.S. locations. Be sure to plan ahead so you don't miss out on this year's celebration!

For additional Blaze Pi Day information and to download the Blaze Pizza app, visit blazepizza.com/piday.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list, and QSR's Best Brands to Work For. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and to stay with @BlazePizza on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

