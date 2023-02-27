SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAVENDISH CLINIC

SkinCeuticals and UK based Cavendish Clinic under the direction of Los Angeles Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Keith Marcus, Provide State-of-the-Art Skincare to Consumers in Santa Monica, CA

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical professional skincare brand in the US1, announces the opening of the brand's tenth SkinLab location, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Cavendish Clinic, in the heart of Santa Monica, California. This new location, in partnership with SkinCeuticals UK partner, Cavendish Clinic, and overseen by double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Keith Marcus, is the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ network, joining existing locations including St. Helena, CA; Stamford, CT; Houston, TX; Charleston, SC; Palm Desert, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Scottsdale, AZ; Miami, FL and New York, NY.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Cavendish Clinic is an integrated skincare destination offering advanced, doctor-approved services with the convenience that meets the demands of Santa Monica's client. Of the partnership, Cavendish Clinic CEO, Ajay Gulati says, "As Cavendish Clinic is home to the only SkinCeuticals Advanced Clinical Spa flagship in London, as well as a leader in medical aesthetic services and skin care treatments throughout the U.K., we're proud to once again partner with SkinCeuticals to offer this level of personalized services in our first U.S. based location in Santa Monica."

Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals U.S. notes, "We are thrilled to expand our California footprint and are excited for our growing relationship with Dr. Marcus as we welcome Cavendish Clinic to the U.S." She continues, "Together, we look forward to building a community within the Santa Monica area and offering advanced treatments backed by science with professionals you can trust."

At SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Cavendish Clinic, visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment. The unique space, located at 2801 Main Street, features a SkinCeuticals retail storefront, five spacious, naturally lit treatment rooms, and a private back patio with a lush garden designed to be an exclusive oasis for patients to relax before and after treatments. The entire space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind, learn more in the sleek SkinCeuticals product discovery areas, and utilize the Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station for any touchups needed following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated five science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. After an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic, one will receive one the treatments below, all within one hour:

NEW! SKINLUXE Signature Facial: 60-minute relaxing and rejuvenating facial that is customized to address individual signs of aging, while nourishing and restoring the skin.

NEW! SKINCLEAR: Chemical Peel + LED Light Therapy in combination with a clarifying clay mask and antioxidant application to disrupt acne formation. Ideal for acne-prone or combination skin.

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel to address skin texture.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment to address congestion and skin tone

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment to address deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness in aging skin.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at the current nine SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ locations the country. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ offers cosmetic dermatology services, such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers through the expertise of trained medical professionals and overseen by board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally. With the tagline, "Great Skin, Made Easy," the doctor and brand become more innovative and accessible than ever.

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

