LifeQ Brings Biometric Healthcare Solutions to HIMSS 2023

Preeminent provider of wearable devices-derived health data to deliver presentations and showcase solutions for leading global health conference on April 17-21, 2023, in Chicago, IL

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQ, the company that uses globally-recognized watch brands to gather personalized, clinical-grade data, announced it will launch the first phase of its virtual care platform at the Health Information Management Systems Society's annual conference taking place from April 17-21 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. LifeQ co-founders Laurence (Laurie) Olivier, CEO, and Dr. Franco du Preez, Chief Science Officer, made the announcement.

"LifeQ offers a 24/7 lens into the body, generating actionable health insights from personal wearable devices and assisting in screening for disease and illness and uncovering its root cause," stated Mr. Olivier. "We look forward to sharing LifeQ's offerings and insights with the greater healthcare community at HIMSS and engaging with other distinguished leaders in this space."

Mr. Olivier will present a 20-minute Market Debut Session at HIMSS, The virtual care platform leveraging everyday wearables: A personalized and preventative approach, at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, April 19. This presentation will highlight how everyday affordable consumer wearables may be utilized to delay, flag, and manage chronic disease; and how leveraging systems biology, LifeQ is harvesting a unique suite of wearable biometrics to provide a broad-based, personalized, preventative, and real-time virtual care platform. As a result, this will reduce healthcare costs and address the shortfall in a primary care capacity.

Dr. du Preez will present a 20-minute talk during a Lightning Session, Tracking aging with wearable technology: Results from a "Wearabolome-meets-Epigenome" pilot study, at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, April 18. His talk will showcase results from a first-of-its-kind study that links lifestyle choices tracked via wearable devices to changes in epigenomic regulation of DNA, a major driver of aging. LifeQ is at the forefront of tracking aging to generate suites of real-time physiological data with its BioAge®, a powerful tool that delivers daily personalized health insights. By combining cutting-edge wearable technology with insights from epigenetic research, LifeQ is empowering people to take control of their health and well-being.

LifeQ can be visited during HIMSS at booth 7137 in Hall B of the North Building (Level 3).

LifeQ has two key value propositions: enabling everyday affordable wearable devices to provide near clinical-grade health information streams; and using this data to generate health and wellness solutions for consumer, business, and clinical applications. LifeQ is rapidly becoming the preferred health enabler and benchmark for the world's top consumer electronics companies, empowering their devices to propel the next wave of digitally enabled insurance and health management, and has already had a significant, life-changing, and even life-saving impact on real users' lives.

About LifeQ

Founded in 2010 (incorporated 2014), LifeQ has become the leading independent provider of biometrics and health insights derived from wearable devices. Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, including Tag Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Montblanc, Fossil Group, Samsung, Suunto, Xiaomi, and Motorola, LifeQ's solutions go beyond the everyday smartwatch. By providing a 24/7 lens into the body, LifeQ offers a holistic view of the way various everyday behaviors and environment influence the health of users, covering a fast-expanding suite of physiological systems of the human body. The generation of highly accurate biometrics for consumers, athletes, and the acutely and chronically ill allows for the earlier detection of health problems, better management of existing problems, and the prevention of disease. Consumers, wearable device companies, insurers and reinsurers, health-tech companies, clinicians, researchers, and analytics companies all benefit from LifeQ's multiplicity — representing the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lifeq.com.

