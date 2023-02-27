Garnier Nutrisse Announces Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador

Garnier Nutrisse Is Only Getting Better as it Expands Barrymore's Role with the Brand to Include Hair Color

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global beauty brand announced the appointment of Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador for Garnier Nutrisse, an expansion to her current role with the Garnier portfolio.

A self-proclaimed avid at-home hair dyer, Barrymore's role debuts with a creative campaign highlighting Garnier Nutrisse's new and improved Nourishing Color Crème formula for nourished hair and better color, featuring five fruit oils: avocado, olive, shea, argan, and coconut oil. The creative underscores her love for efficacious, easy-to-use products and incorporates tips she's gained through trial-and-error including using the brand's shade selector tool to find the best shade, opting for the lighter shade if between two shades, using two mirrors to ensure full and even coverage, as well as rinsing with cold water to avoid color fading.

"It's no secret that I've been a Nutrisse user for years. I'm excited to expand my role with Garnier and share my love of the new Nutrisse Nourishing Color Crème," says Barrymore. "I've been just about every hair color under the sun, and the updated formula provides a fab shade that cares while it colors and is so easy to master on your own. My favorite is shade 70 because it's super rich and covers my grays."

"We're delighted to see our partnership with Drew Barrymore expand into hair color," said Garnier's Senior Vice President, Ali Fakih. "She is more than a spokesperson for us – she is a true advocate, with the ability to connect and relate to her audience in a way rarely seen in the celebrity world. Her affinity for hair color, and her 'do it myself' nature, made for the perfect choice as our Garnier Nutrisse Brand Ambassador."

The creative will begin running on February 27, 2023, and includes TV, digital, and social media content.

Powered with Color Boost Technology, Nutrisse Ultra Crème Nourishing Permanent Color covers 100% of grays and nourishes while it colors, resulting in two times shinier, silkier hair for improved richer color.* Available in over 30 shades for every hair texture, the brand's online shade selector includes a one-minute hair shade quiz to find and virtually try on the perfect Garnier hair color products for you, making at-home hair color easier than ever.

Garnier Nutrisse products are available at food and mass drugstores nationwide. For more information on Garnier, the new and improved Nutrisse Nourishing Color Crème formula, and Garnier's partnership with Drew Barrymore, please visit www.garnierusa.com.

About Nutrisse Ultra Crème

Nutrisse Ultra Crème Nourishing Permanent Color nourishes as it colors for 2x shinier, silkier and nourished hair vs. uncolored, unwashed hair. Garnier Nutrisse comes with a fruit oil ampoule that you pour directly into the mix. Our nourishing after color conditioner is infused with five responsibly-sourced oils-- avocado, olive, coconut, argan and shea. The new ColorBoost technology efficiently infuses intense dyes into the hair fiber for richer, radiant, and long-lasting color with 100% gray coverage.

About Garnier USA

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

*vs unwashed, uncolored hair

