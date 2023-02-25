Liberty HealthShare Sponsors Miles for Hope Fundraiser

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare is excited to announce that it has signed on as an official sponsor for Miles for Hope in 2023. The virtual event, presented for the second year by Hope Mommies, will be held during the entire month of April.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewswire)

Hope Mommies is a 501(c)3 non-profit Christian organization. Its sole purpose is to come alongside moms and families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, bringing comfort, encouragement, companionship and hope as they continue to walk this side of eternity without their beloved son or daughter.

"Knowing the heartbreak this sort of loss can bring to a family, helping Hope Mommies through the Miles for Hope walk was something I knew our members and employees would support," said Pastor Wes Humble, Liberty HealthShare's director of community engagement. "Even if you haven't been through this suffering, chances are you know someone who has."

Pastor Humble added, "I have prayed with many mothers and fathers who have experienced the pain that this organization seeks to lessen."

Across North America, Hope Moms and their supporters will try to walk as many miles as possible in the month of April to raise funds and awareness for their cause. Each walker sets a goal for the month, gains pledges per mile from their friends and families and walks as many miles as possible.

You can learn more about Hope Mommies at https://hopemommies.org. To register for the walk and bring hope, awareness and funds for those who experience pregnancy loss, stillbirth and infant mortality, go to https://hopemommies.dojiggy.io/hope.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for nearly 90,000 members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round, with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

