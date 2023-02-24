WorkLLama Raises $50M to Accelerate Growth in Direct Sourcing and Talent Relationship Management

WorkLLama raises investment to continue evolving its platform of products to serve enterprise and staffing markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of an AI-driven, talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing suite, today announced it has secured $50 million in investments, an indication of the market's demand for modern technology to access highly skilled, on-demand talent at scale.

WorkLLama will continue to accelerate product enhancements, embark on strategic acquisitions, and expand globally

With the new funds in place, WorkLLama will continue growing its team to keep up with the exponential growth, accelerate product enhancements to keep its competitive edge, embark on strategic acquisitions over the next 12 months, invest in continued automation, and continue to expand its presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

"A customer's number one asset is its people. This latest round of investment in WorkLLama cements our position in the market and allows us to further solve their number one challenge—access to talent and delivering on our promise to look at talent holistically," said Sudhakar Maruvada, Founder and CEO, WorkLLama. "Our platform makes it simple to find, engage, and nurture talent, leading to a superior user experience for both customers and candidates alike. This means access to engaged talent ready to work for your organization and invested in doing so."

Allen Born, Director of Fairmount Partners, commented, "It was a great pleasure working with Sudhakar, Saleem, and their team to leverage their experience in total talent management to find the ideal capital partner for the next phase of WorkLLama's growth. We see a bright future for the company and wish the WorkLLama team continued success in the future."

Today's enterprises, and the staffing agencies that support them, are becoming increasingly reliant on new ways to find and engage talent. It's WorkLLama's goal to help connect talent with roles that are meaningful and allow them to engage easily with brands in their chosen field. WorkLLama's talent marketing and relationship management capabilities, coupled with its conversational chatbot, Sofi, crowdsourced referral engine, and dynamic talent communities, mean people, suppliers, and companies are connected faster than ever before.

"WorkLLama helps companies leverage their own brand to create powerful candidate experiences. Existing talent channels are underperforming, and organizations are struggling to find quality talent for open roles, making workforce planning a challenge," said Saleem Khaja, Co-Founder and COO, WorkLLama. "This additional funding means we can continue to invest in our enterprise-grade platform, empowering customers and candidates with the proficiency they deserve and one simple, unified way to manage it all."

Since its founding in 2016, the WorkLLama team has grown to over 100 employees with customers across four continents. It delivered, on average, a 20% external labor cost reduction and a 66% reduction in time-to-hire for customers.

Fairmount Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to WorkLLama.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

