Vocabulary.com Further Personalizes Word Learning with Release of VocabTrainer

The new product combines engaging instruction, detailed reporting and personalized learning to systematically help students deepen their knowledge of words

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vocabulary.com , the leading educational destination for mastering words, today announced its newest personalized learning product, VocabTrainer . VocabTrainer uses Vocabulary.com's award-winning adaptive engine, insights from billions of data points and gamified instruction, to help learners boost their word knowledge.

Mastery over memorization

With each question a learner answers, VocabTrainer evaluates vocabulary proficiency on a 20-level scale and identifies gaps in knowledge. It then uses those insights to craft a personalized plan of daily exercises that incorporates the words that the student is ready to learn.

As learners answer questions correctly and progress toward mastering a word, VocabTrainer adapts to pose harder questions that build on their knowledge. Students are tested on the definitions, peripheral meanings and nuances of terms, enabling them to cultivate an understanding of words from every angle.

Additionally, VocabTrainer provides personalized reporting that tracks progress and proficiency, and lets students compare their growth to other learners around the world. As learners progress through rounds of questions, they receive updated reports that show how their score and vocabulary knowledge has changed over time.

Learners who want to improve their vocabulary can try out ten VocabTrainer questions per day. The full benefits of VocabTrainer are available to learners who have purchased a subscription, and are included in Vocabulary.com classroom and school licenses for all teachers and students. To unlock unlimited access and all of VocabTrainer's benefits, purchase a subscription at vocabulary.com/learner-subscription/plans .

"Focusing on mastery instead of the mere memorization of words is fundamental to how Vocabulary.com builds lasting literacy skills. To that end, we created VocabTrainer as a systematic and engaging way for learners to attain a deeper understanding of words through personalized and gamified instruction," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary.com's parent company. "Whether you are an independent learner who is looking to build a more robust vocabulary or an educator striving for classroom excellence, VocabTrainer provides daily exercises that continuously develop word knowledge and help students succeed."

How schools and independent learners use Vocabulary.com

In addition to VocabTrainer, Vocabulary.com offers even more activities for instruction, review and assessment. The Flashcards and Practice features expose learners to new words in multiple contexts, and provide students with additional opportunities to boost their vocabulary independently. Other tools, including Vocabulary.com's dictionary and Word of the Day , provide approachable definitions and a daily dose of vocabulary that broaden literacy skills. The platform also provides English language learners with a variety of study materials and activities that build a well-rounded vocabulary. As students complete assignments, detailed reporting makes it easier for educators to see each learners' performance and uncover class trends.

Additionally, learners can use Vocabulary.com's adaptive test prep plans to master the words they are most likely to see on the SAT and ACT exams. Vocabulary.com also hosts the Vocabulary Bowl and Vocabulary Jams , which educators use to gamify instruction and inspire students to master words beyond what was assigned.

About Vocabulary.com

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary.com's award-winning platform helps learners systematically improve their vocabulary. Adaptive, individualized and interactive, Vocabulary.com seamlessly integrates with any school curriculum, helping students master the academic vocabulary they'll encounter in literature, textbooks and standardized tests. The Vocabulary.com dictionary teaches more than 16,000 words and provides approachable definitions that makes them more interesting to learn. To date, nearly 4 million learners in 56,000 schools around the world have answered more than 7 billion questions on Vocabulary.com. Vocabulary.com joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

