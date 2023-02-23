$194,000 RAISED FOR ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL® AT CHEERSPORT NATIONAL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP IN ATLANTA, GA

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship took place on February 18-19, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. The championship kicked off on Friday night by raising $194,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

The CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosts over 23,000 athletes each year in downtown Atlanta. Friday night of the championship kicks off with an event known as Friday Night Live. Friday Night Live (FNL) is a fundraiser for St. Jude, where athletes, coaches, and fans team up and rally around the mission of St. Jude – to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Since the inception of Friday Night Live in 2015, and with the help and efforts of the top All Star teams across the country, Friday Night Live at CHEERSPORT has raised more than $830,000 contributing to Varsity Brands' total amount of over $12M raised for St. Jude since 2011.

CHEERSPORT welcomed nearly 1,200 teams from across the country to compete to win a CHEERSPORT National Championship at the Georgia World Congress Center. This year's event featured "meet & greets" with Jada Wooten, star of Netflix's CHEER Season 2, Varsity Shop exclusive apparel collection releases, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star's End-of-Season Championships.

"The CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship is an event with a longstanding tradition of celebrating the incredible athleticism of young athletes and coming together to support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Events like Friday Night Live highlight the impact these athletes can have in their community and in support of a cause, which is one of the reasons our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is so important to us. It is an honor to showcase these amazing teams and create unforgettable experiences for young people while recognizing their hard work, dedication, and talent."

For more information about the CHEERSPORT National All Star Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.

CHEERSPORT Friday Night Live Teams and their fundraising pages include:

