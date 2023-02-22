SpiderOak Named One of Via Satellite's 10 Hottest Companies in Satellite for 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Satellite announced today that SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next generation space systems, has been named one of the 10 Hottest Companies in Satellite for 2023, which highlights the "must watch'' companies in the satellite industry. Via Satellite editors choose the companies on the list based on their expected activity for the year, and a mix of market share, transformational technology, ground-breaking deals, and overall industry excitement.

"As commercial space companies continue delivering increasingly innovative capabilities at an unprecedented rate, it's clear that a zero-trust solution, like OrbitSecure, is more critical than ever to secure the next generation of mesh networks in proliferated LEO," said Dave Pearah, CEO of SpiderOak. "We're very excited to be included in this year's 10 Hottest Companies in Satellite list and look forward to continuing the momentum as we continue to grow and achieve additional milestones."

Via Satellite editors Mark Holmes, Rachel Jewett and Jeffrey Hill stated, "SpiderOak is one of a new generation, a new breed of companies, that are focused on the security of these systems. It is a pioneer in many ways, but its work has also just begun."

In January, SpiderOak announced a $16.4M Series C round led by Empyrean Technology Solutions, a space technology firm backed by Madison Dearborn Capital Partners VII. The company has recently recruited and hired world class space leaders including Charles Beames (Chairman), John Moberly (SVP Space), and now Kelly Price (Director Program Management). SpiderOak also created a new Space Advisory Board made up of highly decorated industry veterans and experts including General Ellen Pawlikowski, Fred Doyle, Admiral James A. "Sandy" Winnefeld, and Lieutenant General Ken Tovo to continue to guide strategic growth in the space industry, focusing particularly on national security.

SpiderOak is a 100% U.S.-owned and operated software company that delivers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for civil, military and commercial space operations. Our commercially available products are built upon a foundation of zero-trust encryption and distributed ledger, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of your most sensitive data in the space domain. For more information about SpiderOak products, services or business development opportunities, check us out at www.spideroak.com .

