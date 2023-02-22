PBA and NASCAR stars to compete on custom bowling lanes at Phoenix Raceway during 2023 March NASCAR Weekend

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Go Bowling! PBA NASCAR Invitational, bringing the worlds of bowling and auto racing together in bowling competition at Phoenix Raceway, will air March 12 at noon ET on FOX Sports' FS1. The telecast will air prior to the 2023 NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 on FOX.

The Professional Bowlers Association Announces ‘Go Bowling! PBA NASCAR Invitational at Phoenix Raceway’ (PRNewswire)

Go Bowling!, a proud sponsor of Phoenix Raceway and the PBA, is partnering with QubicaAMF to construct a custom pair of lanes inside The Barn on the grounds of Phoenix Raceway. Fans and guests are invited to attend the event free of charge, which will be taped March 10, and have the chance to bowl on the lanes once competition concludes.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with NASCAR with the addition of the made-for-TV event in Phoenix," said Kevin Krauss, President, Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA). "It will demonstrate the fun of bowling to everyone tuned in and also to everyone following their favorite drivers, bowlers and celebrities on social media."

The Go Bowling! PBA NASCAR Invitational at Phoenix Raceway will feature four professional bowlers—PBA Tour players Kyle Troup and Jesper Svensson and PWBA Tour stars Daria Pajak and Verity Crawley—teaming with four NASCAR drivers and celebrities, including NASCAR's Aric Almirola and Ryan Preece in doubles competition.

In addition to the doubles tournament, the event will feature a special shootout in which celebrities will compete against each other in fast-paced bowling competition.

"Many NASCAR drivers have shown a great interest in bowling, so to be able to bring stars from the PBA and PWBA together to team with current racing personalities at Phoenix Raceway during a big race week will be a treat for fans of both sports," said Tom Clark, PBA Tour Commissioner. "This event is going to be a lot of fun, but highly competitive. When you bring the best in the world at their respective sports together, there will be fireworks."

"The friendly competition among the drivers, the stars of the PBA/PWBA Tours and other celebrities should make for a fun show and a great way to get ready for the big NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix," added Krauss.

Viewers can live stream the PBA on the FOX Sports and FOX Now apps or at FOXSports.com. Select highlights will be available on @FOXSports social handles across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. International fans can watch on BowlTV, the exclusive streaming partner of the PBA.

About the PBA

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world's preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling's biggest tournaments, including the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour and PBA50 Tour. The PBA has launched a certification program titled, The PBA League Bowler Certification program. This program provides league bowlers access to statistics, digital awards, rules and regulations, and new tournaments, including The PBA LBC National Championships. Other PBA membership programs include PBA Pinsiders, a membership program for the sport's most enthusiastic fans and PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 that has grown exponentially in the past two years. For more information, please visit PBA.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2023, the spring event weekend, March 10-12, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway and features the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. Phoenix Raceway will once again host NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 3-5. During the action-packed, three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty's Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About BPAA and GoBowling.com

Founded in 1932, the mission of Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA) is to enhance the profitability of all of its members. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas at the International Bowling Campus, the BPAA provides it's over 3,400 member centers with group purchasing programs, business and educational seminars, legislative representation and proactively promotes the association and bowling industry. GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America's favorite pastimes and the nation's number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and techniques to use on the lanes, entertaining bowling news and great deals at more than 2,000+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country. For additional information please visit www.BPAA.com or call 1-800-343-1329.

