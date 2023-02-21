U.S. News Acquires CollegeAdvisor.com

Strategic investment expands the company's education services.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global leader in empowering student college decisions, today announced the acquisition of personalized college advising platform CollegeAdvisor.com from NCSA, an online experience of IMG Academy. CollegeAdvisor.com is the latest addition to U.S. News' education portfolio, which provides data, rankings, advice and tools for students navigating the complexity of finding the best college for their individual needs.

CollegeAdvisor.com was founded in 2019 to assist students of all backgrounds in achieving their college admissions goals. The platform matches students and families with dedicated and highly trained admissions coaches to build a customized college application strategy that includes one-on-one counseling, essay editing, interview prep and other specialty workshops.

"U.S. News helps students make the best college decisions that are right for them," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News. "The CollegeAdvisor.com advising platform is directly aligned with our mission, providing students with a greater understanding of the opaque college admissions process and empowering them with the tools necessary for a successful college admissions journey. This relationship is a win-win for students everywhere."

CollegeAdvisor.com will continue to operate as a wholly-owned entity under its brand name and current leadership. Terms and conditions of sale were not disclosed.

"The strong and clear synergies between CollegeAdvisor.com and U.S. News are undeniable," said Lisa Strasman, president of NCSA, an online experience of IMG Academy. "We know that CollegeAdvisor.com and the students it serves will thrive under the U.S. News brand."

More than 40 million students and their families visit USNews.com each year to research tuition, financial aid resources, academic life and other information on more than 1,800 colleges and universities. CollegeAdvisor.com joins a suite of services developed by U.S. News for college students, including MyFit Custom Rankings and College Admissions Calculator.

About U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About CollegeAdvisor.com

As one of the nation's premiere college advising companies, CollegeAdvisor.com offers affordable and effective college admissions support to students from all backgrounds. CollegeAdvisor.com leverages a digital platform to provide affordable admissions counseling and offers students access to online tools and personalized support to help organize, track and strengthen their college applications.

About NCSA

NCSA College Recruiting is the world's largest college recruiting platform, providing student-athletes content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches across 37 sports. NCSA is an online experience of IMG Academy, the world's leading sports education brand. IMG Academy provides a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. Additional on-campus and online experiences include: boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla., and online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance. To learn more about NCSA, visit www.ncsasports.org .

