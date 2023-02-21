PharmaForceIQ's AI-Driven Omnichannel Platform Boosts HCP Engagement Rates and NRx

Omnichannel Healthcare Marketing Platform, PharmaForceIQ proved the value of its proprietary HCP affinity data and delivered personalized HCP engagement with a 2X increase in HCP engagement rates. The platform was able to attribute a 97% new prescription (NRx) coverage in a highly crowded lung cancer market.

HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForceIQ ( pharmaforceiq.com ), an AI-driven omnichannel platform for hyper-targeted HCP marketing, today announced impressive results from a 24-month HCP campaign for a 2nd to market NSCLC drug in which Medscape was leveraged as one of the high performing channels.

PharmaForceIQ LLC (PRNewswire)

97% of all new patient referrals (NRx) in year 1 of launch were attributed directly to the PharmaForceIQ platform

PharmaForceIQ was founded to integrate & orchestrate the entire life sciences HCP marketing ecosystem. In 2020, the company initiated a project for a 2nd to market NSCLC targeted therapy which had limited marketing resources and sales team. Hence, the objective was to optimize HCP targeting efforts i.e., increase its HCP share of voice (SOV) when it matters most.

PharmaForceIQ partnered with Medscape and other 3rd party partners to deliver the "Right Message, at the Right Time, to the Right Physician via the Right Channel" by:

Identifying and characterizing patients and treating HCP targets in "Real Time" via the use of real-world data (RWD)

Developing customized message sequences based on the different HCP archetypes and their channel preferences

Deploying the HCP triggers in an omnichannel way based on physician affinity across sales rep CRM, digital, peer to peer and through 3rd party endemic digital partners including Medscape's Next Best Engagement (NBE) program

Integrating in a real-time dashboard that monitored performance metrics and triggered next best actions

Among the results, HCP engagement rates for the brand more than doubled compared to industry standards during the first 12 months of implementation, and has remained consistent over 24 months. The Medscape NBE channel was the highest performing platform across the 3rd party partners in terms of overall engagement rates, accounting for about 45% of engagements in the first 12 months. As a testament to the hyper-targeted omnichannel approach, 97% of all new patient referrals (NRx) in year 1 of launch were traced and attributed directly back to the triggers and engagements generated from the PharmaForceIQ platform.

"These results mean the brand was able to focus and track its physician marketing efforts to when it matters most i.e., when a physician has a potential patient, without sacrificing SOV with target HCPs and prescription opportunities," said Stephen Onikoro, Senior Principal at PharmaForceIQ. "The power of this approach is in the ability to target each individual HCP anywhere in the ecosystem, and this is where we really appreciate Medscape's performance.

"Our partnership with PharmaForceIQ on the project provided a real-world case study of the performance of Medscape's Next Best Engagement approach, which enables engagement with the right physician, at the right time, with the right message, through the right channel. We were thrilled to have 97% of the brand's first year's NRx attributed back to our efforts" said Young Hur, Associate Director, Commercial Clinical Strategy, Medscape

About PharmaForceIQ

PharmaForceIQ is the only omnichannel HCP marketing platform that integrates all data, field, digital and endemic channels to activate the Right HCPs, when they have an eligible patient Right Time, through the Right Channel, and with the Right Message. All powered by our proprietary HCP affinity data. Visit our website www.pharmaforceiq.com or email info@pharmaforceiq.com to learn more.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for healthcare professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care doctors, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PharmaForceIQ LLC