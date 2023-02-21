Kroger Opens Delivery Service Center at Dalfen Industrial Facility in Austin

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial recently completed Tuscany Logistics Center in Austin, TX and congratulates Kroger on their grand opening of their delivery service center. They have leased a 70,000 SF building for 6 years. Tuscany Logistics Center was developed by Dalfen Industrial and includes 3 new, Class A distribution centers totaling 373,648 square feet. The other two buildings have been leased by Target and Diligent Delivery.

Tuscany Logistics Center, Austin, TX (PRNewswire)

Tuscany Logistics Center is located in the northeast Austin industrial submarket, providing a great location to service both Austin and San Antonio. This development has great access to the metro's major thoroughfares such as I-35, US-183, US-130, and US-290. It is also located in close proximity (~3.5-miles) to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

"Kroger's selection of Tuscany Logistics for their first last mile spoke facility in Austin speaks to the quality and strategic location of our development," said Tom Dudney, Senior Asset Manager at Dalfen. "The expansion of e-commerce grocery delivery services is a prime example of why last mile industrial real estate continues to be in such high demand across the nation."

Dalfen Industrial owns and operates nearly 1.8 million square feet of industrial properties in the Austin market.

Company Info

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings.

Media Contact:

press@dalfen.com

(PRNewsfoto/Dalfen Industrial) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial