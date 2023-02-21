CGT Staffing Partners with Clients to Reduce Hiring and Onboarding Costs

Onboarding is a multi-faceted process, and often prohibitively costly for growing organizations. CGT Staffing works with its clients to mitigate this expense.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing, seismic hiring shifts in the marketplace are manifested most visibly in the now-transient nature of many working professionals, and conversely, in the expense incurred by businesses to identify, qualify, and onboard new hires.

With HR departments scrambling to maintain their momentum amid personnel shifts and large-scale hiring trends, CGT Staffing recognizes the partnership and inherent value in management of a client's onboarding processes, particularly for its incoming contingent labor force. By assuming responsibility for pre-hire paperwork, employment verification, and screening processes, the burdens that often overextend internal HR departments are lifted, enabling organizations to better focus on operational tasks and drastically reduce their own administrative costs.

"We understand the financial implications of the onboarding process for all businesses. Bearing this in mind, we offer specialized solutions, including automation and oversight, that allow us to deliver a holistic model of candidate identification, vetting and delivery, and onboarding," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing."Once underway, our payroll solutions are a further benefit; onboarding and administrative processes that might encumber an HR department for hours or days can instead be offloaded to our team, preserving critical assets and business functions."

The volatility of recent years, due to personnel shifts and the rapid, often unforeseen, expansion and contraction of companies and markets, has radically impacted worker and workplace dynamics. With first impressions leaving a lasting mark on employees and employers alike, it is essential to provide both with a pleasant, comprehensive, and efficient onboarding experience, the long-term benefits of which manifest in the form of employee retention, workflow continuity, and the flexibility for CGT Staffing's partners to reinvest time and money into their businesses.

