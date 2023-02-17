In Honor of National Caregivers Day, Brookdale Highlights its Caregiver Respite Services

Respite Care Provides Relief for At-Home Caregivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living supports caregivers of older adults through our respite care services offered at many of our communities nationwide. Respite care (short-term stay) allows caregivers to take a break.

Brookdale Senior Living (PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.) (PRNewswire)

February 17 is National Caregivers Day; a day set aside to honor individuals selflessly providing personal, physical and emotional support to those who need it most. Brookdale has thousands of associates who provide care every day to the residents they have the privilege of serving. We thank them for their dedicated service.

Brookdale also recognizes the millions of unpaid caregivers assisting family members and/or friends with activities of daily living and/or medical care. According to a 2020 National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP study, there are an estimated 53 million unpaid caregivers in the United States. Nearly one in six of those (79 percent) care for an adult 50 years of age or older.

Research shows that caregiving takes a serious toll on one's emotional and physical well-being, often times leading to chronic conditions and increased depression and anxiety. Nearly 15% of caregivers report experiencing these types of conditions at least 14 days in a month. Caregiving could not only result in a decline in the caregiver's health, but could result in having to take time off work.

Brookdale is a leading senior living operator which offers a discount program to certain large employers and associations to share as a benefit to their employees/members. If your employer, university alumni association or service/trade association includes this option in your benefit package, caregivers and certain family members could be eligible for respite stay discounts that vary by community.

Brookdale's respite care offers short-term stays to older adults needing care. These services are available in many of our communities. Robust services are available to align with the needs of each person receiving care and services, whether it is help with activities of daily living or advanced services like medication management or helping residents manage chronic conditions. Brookdale's respite stay guests also enjoy the amenities that come with staying in a Brookdale community, including social events and programs, dining and more.

As important as it is for aging adults to have quality care and social interaction in an environment focused on health and wellness, it's equally important for caregivers to take a break and time for themselves. It gives caregivers a way to relax and recharge.

For more information about respite care at Brookdale, and to locate the community nearest you visit brookdale.com.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to news.brookdale.com.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, media.relations@brookdale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living