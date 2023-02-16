Thentia set to drive global expansion with the appointment of financial leader Kevin Houston as CFO

Leading VC-backed govtech company, Thentia, bolsters its c-suite with new CFO as it prepares to raise Its Series C

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia Cloud, a category-leading government technology platform for regulators and state governments alike, has appointed Kevin Houston as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Houston will play a pivotal role in helping to navigate the company through its next stage of global growth, including a capital raise, earmarked to take place in the second half of this year.

Thentia has been rapidly increasing its penetration in the United States, where it has gained traction as a state-supported software vendor for regulatory licensing across nearly 50 per cent of the United States. Thentia Cloud, the company's full-service platform built exclusively for regulators, is revolutionizing the way regulatory boards and agencies manage their otherwise antiquated processes by digitizing and streamlining the core components for issuing and managing licenses and permits – among several other important functionalities.

In the UK and Ireland, where the platform has also been gaining traction, Thentia recently opened its first two European offices to service its customers where they are.

"I'm excited to be joining Thentia, a company I've long admired and that's poised for dramatic expansion," says Houston. "As we grow into other markets, I see a clear path to hitting 9-figures in recurring revenue and beyond and look forward to working for an organization with a strong culture and a visionary founder."

Prior to joining Thentia, Houston headed up finance at Founderpath, where he was responsible for reporting, forecasting, raising capital, financial operations, and underwriting. Before this, he spent three years underwriting credit facilities for Espresso Capital, and four years in corporate and investment banking roles at CIBC. Espresso Capital was an early investor in Thentia.

"Kevin has a deep understanding of SaaS business models that will be critical to helping us achieve our goals," says Thentia CEO, Julian Cardarelli. "That, combined with his knowledge of venture capital and venture debt, will be invaluable as we get ready to raise our Series C financing. We're thrilled to have Kevin join our executive team at this very exciting time for the company and know that he will be an invaluable asset to our business."

The news of Houston's appointment comes on the heels of several other recent announcements. In July 2022, Thentia joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, helping to accelerate its offering into new markets while providing governmental procurement offices with an easy way to procure the software.

Houston is a CFA Charter-holder and earned his BBA in finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Thentia

Thentia is a global company with teams operating in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada and is trusted by regulatory bodies and government agencies worldwide with more than 9 million active licensees across the globe using its platform. Thentia was developed by subject matter experts with a mission to transform government technology through best-in-class capabilities. Its secure, modern and elegant solution, Thentia Cloud, is revolutionizing the way regulatory bodies and government agencies protect the public by bringing the entire process into the 21st century with speed, automation, ease of use, and best-in-class support. Thentia's technology reduces risk of harm, helps to save lives and increases citizen engagement. For more information, visit thentia.com.

