Icon Health Joins Auxilium Health Network to Address Beneficiaries' Growing Orthopedic Needs

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Health, a leading value-based orthopedic services and care management provider, has announced an agreement with Auxilium Health Network, a CMS ACO REACH participant, to provide comprehensive orthopedic services to Medicare beneficiaries. Together, Icon and Auxilium providers will facilitate patients' transitions between primary care and specialty orthopedic care, driving superior clinical and financial outcomes by ensuring use of appropriate and evidence-based care pathways for all orthopedic conditions.

"Primary care has long been the focus of total cost of care arrangements," said Duncan Sibson, CEO of Icon Health. "We see an opportunity for specialty groups to share risk for the high-cost subpopulations they serve. Our agreement with Auxilium Health Network will allow us to do just that for orthopedic patients, who represent a top three spend category for ACOs."

Under this industry-leading value-based partnership, Icon Health is accountable for reducing total cost of care while maintaining or improving patient outcomes. Through Icon, members of the Auxilium Health Network have priority access to expert clinical opinions, treatments, and ongoing guidance to close care gaps and drive value. For Auxilium participant Primary Care Providers, Icon Health offers coordinated specialty care that is aligned to the value-based goals of the ACO.

Chris Tsang, CEO of Auxilium Health Network stated: "We are very excited to welcome Icon Health as a partner within our network to offer whole-person, comprehensive musculoskeletal care, as well as partner with Auxilium's PCPs. Given that MSK issues are one of our top patient conditions, this partnership has the potential to transform the patient experience by blending evidence-based specialty care with a forward thinking ACO."

Icon Health provides comprehensive orthopedic care for at-risk patients, delivering services and guidance through their care journeys to achieve better outcomes at lower costs. Icon's highly specialized clinical orthopedic care managers ensure that each patient is paired with the optimal specialists, treatments, and recovery plans personalized for their individual orthopedic health needs.

Auxilium Health Network was created to work with CMS for Medicare beneficiaries. This network of participants delivers high quality and cost-effective care with coverage in California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Virginia, and South Dakota. Auxilium is accepting qualified providers to join the network and further the mission of delivering quality care.

