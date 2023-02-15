Broken Shed Vodka Supports Help Our Military Heroes with Latest Contribution

New Zealand's premium vodka is proud to share its commitment to helping wounded

military veterans for the third consecutive year

CHICAGO , Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka , New Zealand's award-winning, premium vodka and the fastest growing vodka brand in the U.S. for two consecutive years, is proud to announce the contribution of $41,000 towards Help Our Military Heroes , Inc. (HOMH), bringing the company's total contribution to HOMH over the last three years to $89,000. HOMH is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports mobility and independence for active-duty service members and veterans by providing funding for customized and fully accessible ramp entry vehicles.

As part of its annual Veteran's Day promotion for HOMH, Broken Shed Vodka donated $1 for every 750ML equivalent bottle purchased during the months of October and November by any on-or off-premise U.S. account. November 2022 was the second highest sales month in Broken Shed Vodka's history largely due to the integrated HOMH initiative across Broken Shed's social channels, website, point of sale, e-newsletter and more. All of the proceeds from the promotion will support purchasing and customizing vehicles for disabled veterans across the U.S.

"Broken Shed Vodka is humbled and honored to donate to HOMH's incredible cause for the third year in a row," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer for Broken Shed Vodka. "Our significant sales revenue in November generated by the HOMH promotion is a reflection of our customers' desire to give back to wounded veterans and recognize their service to our country."

"We are thankful for the generous support from Broken Shed Vodka to help our nation's active-duty service members and most vulnerable veterans lead more independent lives," said Laurie Hollander, president and co-founder of Help Our Military Heroes, Inc. "We look forward to growing this successful partnership in the years to come."

The Vodka of Tomorrow is dedicated to changing Veterans' Lives Today. For more information on Broken Shed Vodka and the promotion with HOMH, click here .

About BROKEN SHED VODKA

Broken Shed Vodka © 2023 is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Broken Shed Vodka, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited, Wanaka, New Zealand. Broken Shed Limited is a private limited company based in Wanaka, New Zealand and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yes Whey LLC. Yes Whey LLC is a Limited Liability Company based in Glenview, Illinois. Drink Responsibly.

About HELP OUR MILITARY HEROES :

HOMH is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization dedicated to providing fully equipped, adaptive minivans to our country's most severely wounded, injured, and ill service members who sustained their injuries while on active duty. HOMH is donation-driven; ALL non-program expenses are paid by its founding and board members, which means 100% of public donations go toward the purchase of modified minivans for our heroes. HOMH recognizes that every case is different and works with each individual to provide a minivan with modifications specific to his or her needs.

HOMH was founded in December of 2009 and is run and staffed solely by volunteers. Our Board of Directors is composed of veterans, educators, philanthropists, and business executives who come together with one goal: to make life better for our wounded servicemen and women.

