Restructuring Partner Geoffrey King Joins King & Spalding in Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Geoffrey M. King has joined the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice group as a partner. He is based in the Chicago office.

King advises on all aspects of complex corporate restructuring, workouts, bankruptcy proceedings, distressed asset acquisitions and bankruptcy-related litigation. He represents large and mid-sized corporate debtors, secured lenders, equity sponsors, purchasers, unsecured creditors and other interested parties in both in-court and out-of-court restructurings. He also has considerable experience advising boards of directors, independent directors, and special committees of boards of directors in distressed situations, including in connection with internal investigations.

"Geoff adds additional first-chair capabilities to our restructuring team, and his broad range of experience fits well with our platform, our client base and our plans for continued expansion of the team," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "Geoff is a bright, energetic lawyer with a stellar service orientation whose counsel will be highly valued by clients, especially as this period of economic uncertainty continues."

King joins the firm from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, where he was a partner. He earned his undergraduate degree from Miami University and his J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

"I've been impressed by King & Spalding's seamless practice integration and team approach to service and am excited about bringing that to clients facing significant challenges in the unpredictable economic environment we are in," said King. "The firm's platform and strategic vision provide a great opportunity to expand my practice and be part of an exciting growth story for the firm's transactional team."

