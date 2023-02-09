Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year

Appointments bolster Exotec's continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company's global business by 2025

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.

Exotec is actively hiring to support its growth in the North American office.

Exotec is rapidly expanding in the North American market where it currently employs over 55 people with plans to double by 2024. The company has already signed 14 customers and has 6 operating sites in North America just three years after expanding into the market. Andy Williams and Sid Henderson are joining Exotec to support this explosive growth and supercharge its future development.

"North America is a key market for Exotec and our ability to attract world-class talent like Sid and Andy is a testament to our technology and the opportunity that lies in front of us," said Romain Moulin, Exotec Co-Founder, and CEO.

A graduate of The University of Georgia, Andy Williams comes to Exotec with over 20 years of experience in international logistics and technology companies. Prior to Joining Exotec, Andy served as Chief Revenue Officer for Attabotics. Sid Henderson brings years of sales expertise to Exotec and joins from OSARO, where he helped run international sales. Sid is a graduate of the MIT School of Economics.

"I knew I wanted to be a part of the Exotec story the moment I saw one of our systems operate at a customer site," said Andy Williams, EVP of North American Sales at Exotec. "Having spent nearly two decades in the supply chain automation space, I am convinced that our technology will reshape the market by setting the bar for performance, reliability, and flexibility."

"A lot of us in the industry have been talking about the elegance of Exotec's solution for years," added Sid Henderson, VP of North America Business Development. "With over 75 sites sold around the world, I'm really excited to play my role in helping bring the technology to more customers in North America."

Exotec is actively hiring to support its growth in the North American office. To learn more about Exotec, review our open positions, or connect with a sales representative, please visit www.exotec.com .

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

