Mars Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Heritage Chocolate Society, Honoring the Legacy of its Founder, Forrest E. Mars, Jr.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heritage Chocolate Society (formerly known as the Colonial Chocolate Society) celebrated its 20th Anniversary at its annual meeting on February 7-8 in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2003 by American history advocate Forrest E. Mars, Jr., the Heritage Chocolate Society was created to further the study of chocolate's diverse history and its impact on culture in the Americas, both past and present. For the past 20 years, the annual meeting has brought compelling, noteworthy, and best-in-class speakers to inspire, connect and equip attendees from America's most iconic history and culture museums to make a lasting impact on their visitor experience.

Forrest E. Mars, Jr. was inspired to convene the first meeting of historians, scholars and foodways experts in 2003 after seeing a historical chocolate-making demonstration while visiting Colonial Williamsburg. With a mission to explore and share the rich history of chocolate, 15 attendees met in Elizabethtown, PA for the inaugural meeting of the then-named Colonial Chocolate Society with a theme focused on Cacao & Chocolate in Colonial America. The Colonial Chocolate Society continued to meet every year at different historic sites in North America including Colonial Williamsburg, Fort Ticonderoga, Fortress Louisbourg and Mount Vernon. Hosted by Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate , the meetings grew and brought innovative programming and speakers to its attendees. This year's meeting, Back to the Future: A Look Back to Move Forward, focused on sparking dialogue and inclusive planning for the upcoming semiquincentennial of the United States of America. Highlights included:

Over the last 20 years, several accomplishments have been directly attributed to the Heritage Chocolate Society gathering including:

AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate , based on an 18th-century chocolate recipe. The creation and launch in 2006 of the first historically inspired chocolate brand,, based on an 18th-century chocolate recipe.

Chocolate: History, Culture and Heritage (2009) and Great Moments in Chocolate History ( 2015) The publication of two highly acclaimed books on the history of chocolate:(2009) and2015)

The publication of the National Geographic Educator's Guide, Great Moments in World History: Global Stories Where Chocolate Sparked Discovery, Innovation and Imagination! in 2018.

Colonial Williamsburg : R. Charlton's Coffeehouse in 2009 and the Market House in 2015. Both projects were funded by Forrest E. Mars, Jr. The historic recreation of two landmarks at: R. Charlton's Coffeehouse in 2009 and the Market House in 2015. Both projects were funded by Forrest E. Mars, Jr.

Made By Us in 2019, an unprecedented collaboration of cultural and historic institutions encouraging young people's civic participation. The launch ofin 2019, an unprecedented collaboration of cultural and historic institutions encouraging young people's civic participation.

Forrest E.Mars , Jr. Chocolate History Grant in 2013, dedicated to funding research, programs, events and exhibits that preserve history and tell its story through the fascinating lens of chocolate. The creation of thein 2013, dedicated to funding research, programs, events and exhibits that preserve history and tell its story through the fascinating lens of chocolate.

"Since its inception in 2013, The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant has awarded 56 grants totaling over $550,000," said Kelly Lynch, Director: Brand & Experience, Mars Wrigley Premium Brands. "Grant funded programs and exhibits have been experienced by thousands of people across North America and we look forward to funding future projects that continue to push the boundaries of chocolate research and discovery."

The winners of the 2023 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant were announced at the society's Annual Gala held at The Hippodrome Theatre. Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate awarded grants to the following institutions:

AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate plans to continue to award grants on an annual basis and the submission period for the 2024 awards begins on August 30, 2023 at https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/grants/ .

About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate:

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Wrigley to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods…chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Grated Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold in over 50 fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon.com, at M&M's World in New York City and Las Vegas, and at the Ethel M chocolate store in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and Petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our suppliers and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

