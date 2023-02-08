TMI TRUST COMPANY EXPANDS CAPITAL MARKETS SERVICES WITH NEW HIRE

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMI Trust Company (TMI), a Florida based trust company, announces the addition of Jason Bross as Managing Director.

Mr. Bross joined TMI on February 1, 2023 and will focus on business development and relationship management within capital markets to further develop the loan agency and collateral management services at TMI with an eye toward expanding backup servicing.

Jason has a 25-year history in capital markets, alternative finance, and asset management during which he has held management and executive positions handling financial performance, risk management, capital raising, tax strategy, and process optimization. Jason brings a new level of capital markets perspective with a deep understanding of credit and leverage, asset-backed lending origination and servicing, and cross-border transactions, especially in Latin America.

Jason has worked cooperatively with leading players in capital and credit markets to develop solutions to meet specific needs, from structuring sourcing-relationships and participation-agreements to spearheading the largest non-bank trade finance collateralized loan obligation (CLO).

Prior to joining TMI Trust Company, Jason was the Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer at Latitude20 Capital Partners LLC (Lat20), a specialty finance company providing trade finance solutions for small and mid-sized exporters located in Latin America.

Before Lat20, Jason was the Head of Growth Strategy and Funding for International Investment Group (IIG), an alternative asset manager focused on international trade finance with $500 million in assets under management. It was here Jason also served as an observer of the Boards of Directors of two trade finance banks located in Malta and Curacao.

Steven B. Eason, CEO of TMI Trust Company commented, "We are thrilled to have Jason join us at TMI. His experience and capital markets exposure are a perfect fit for our growth strategy." Eason added, "His depth of knowledge, integrity, and highly regarded reputation in the industry further complements the strength of our team of client focused professionals."

According to Anthony A. Guthrie, Executive Chairman of TMI Trust Company, "This is a very big deal for TMI. Not only are we strategically expanding our core competency services and strengthening our brand, we are also positioning TMI for further growth."

About TMI Trust Company

TMI Trust Company (TMI) is a Florida-based trust company with additional locations to serve the trust and agency needs of the corporate and public finance markets, family offices, IRAs, church and nonprofits, and other specialty services.

TMI provides a full spectrum of traditional trust, escrow, and loan agency services for debt capital markets transactions, M&A, project finance, direct lending, leasing, default/workout, and the broad range of associated collateral. TMI is custodian for government and institutional retirement and pension plans through its Salem Trust Company division and also serves as custodian for thousands of Individual Retirement Accounts for investors in traditional assets such as mutual funds, money market accounts and other marketable securities, as well as alternative assets such as privately held company stock, church bonds, and real estate.

In addition, TMI offers a range of fiduciary and tax accounting services for family offices and investment partnerships, and custodial services for SBA loan repo pools.

