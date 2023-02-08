Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reveals 2022 Top Agents and Teams

50/50 Thursdays
Each year, the brand honors the top ten real estate agents and teams from across our network of over 100,000 agents for their exceptional performance across multiple sales categories

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has announced the 2022 winners for its annual year-end ranking of top performers, and Rookie of the Year awards. Coldwell Banker-affiliated individuals and teams across the United States are awarded for their measurable success at helping people find their dream homes.

"In our network full of stars, we enjoy drawing inspiration from each other," said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "To get to these levels, these leaders had to shine every day throughout 2022. This achievement is a result of their strong business planning skills, vast market expertise, consultative approach and unparalleled dedication to Coldwell Banker's customers. Congratulations to all the 2022 award winners! We thank you for being our north star!"

The top ten performers for various Coldwell Banker award categories are listed below.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

2

Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

3

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Aspen, Colo.

4

Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Honolulu

5

Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty

Tampa, Fla.

6

Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wellesley, Mass.

7

Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

8

Ben Lee, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

9

Margo Hass Klein, Coldwell Banker Bain

Tacoma, Wash.

10

Sam Williams, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Marathon, Fla.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty

Palm Bay, Fla.

2

Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty

Lake Charles, La.

3

Margo Hass Klein, Coldwell Banker Bain

Tacoma, Wash.

4

Matt Shealy, Coldwell Banker Realty

Irmo, S.C.

5

Christine Dosen, Coldwell Banker Best Realty

Ridgecrest, Calif.

6

Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

7

Eric Boyd, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman

Clarksville, Tenn.

8

Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors

Grand Haven, Mich.

9

Dylan Madsen, Coldwell Banker Realty

York, Pa.

10

Nancy Faulhaber, Coldwell Banker Preferred Group, P.C.

North Platte, Neb.

BY RENTAL INCOME

1

Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

2

Caroline Ligotti, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

3

Marika Feuerstein, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

4

Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

5

Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

6

Linda Petrakis, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boca Raton, Fla.

7

Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

8

Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty

Montecito, Calif.

9

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

10

Adjina Dekidjiev, Coldwell Banker Warburg

New York

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

2

Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty

Concord, Mass.

3

McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

La Canada Flintridge, Calif.

4

The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5

Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

6

The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

St. Louis

7

Stoddard, Dana, and Murphy Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Denver

8

Gregg Larsen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wayzata, Minn.

9

The Semple & Hettrich Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Sudbury, Mass.

10

The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Burlingame, Calif.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

Raynor, LaCorte & Associates, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Jacksonville, N.C.

2

The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel

Elko, Nev.

3

The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Okemos, Mich.

4

The Tim Page Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group

Bowling Green, Ky.

5

The Cagney Family, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

6

Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

7

The Key Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Denver

8

Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

Black River Falls, Wis.

9

The Vaughn Team, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman

Clarksville, Tenn.

10

The Nelson Team, Coldwell Banker Sudderth Nelson, Inc.

Alamogordo, N.M.

BY RENTAL INCOME

1

Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

2

David Thorp Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Excelsior, Minn.

3

Louise Touchette Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Lynnfield, Mass.

4

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

5

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

6

Boston Top Properties, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

7

The Watson Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

8

Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Del Mar, Calif.

9

The Cannon-Hovanec Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

10

The A & H Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Weston, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

2

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

3

The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

4

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hinsdale, Ill.

5

The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

6

Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

7

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

8

Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

9

Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

10

Jonathan Postma Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boca Raton, Fla.

BY TOTAL UNITS


1

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

2

The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside

Allentown, Pa.

3

Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Appleton, Wis.

4

Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

5

Shine Team Realtors, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors®

Harker Heights, Texas

6

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

7

Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

8

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hinsdale, Ill.

9

Terri Alphin Smith & Co, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Jacksonville, N.C.

10

Manns Paris Team, Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis

Columbus, Ga.

10

Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Hampstead, N.C.

BY RENTAL INCOME

1

Properties by Southern, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

2

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

3

The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Stamford, Conn.

4

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hinsdale, Ill.

5

The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston

6

Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

7

Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8

The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

9

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

10

Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Total Units

Josh Legare, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Total Adjusted Gross Commission Income

Nhan Nguyen, Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty

Murrieta, Calif.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Media Inquiries:


Athena Snow                                                 

Paola Bahena

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC             

G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590                                            

813.838.4383

athena.snow@anywhere.re                           

pbahena@gscommunications.com

