CipherHealth Earns 2023 Best in KLAS Award in Recognition of Comprehensive Outreach Solution

CipherHealth wins third KLAS outreach designation, sixth overall

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading health systems, announced today that it has earned a Best in KLAS® award for its CipherOutreach solution.

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

The annual Best in KLAS awards recognize healthcare and healthtech vendors that meaningfully improve patient care. The awards are directly based on feedback drawn from more than 30,000 interviews with health systems. The award is CipherHealth's sixth designation from KLAS.

CipherHealth was ranked #1 in the 2023 Best in KLAS designation for its CipherOutreach solution, which allows providers to effectively and easily communicate with patients before and after care. This year marks CipherHealth's third Best in KLAS recognition for its outreach solutions. It has also won three times for its rounding solution, CipherRounds .

"This award is a tremendous recognition of the impact we're helping providers to make in patients' lives, even outside of the four walls of the hospital," said CipherHealth CEO Jake Pyles. "The fact that both CipherOutreach and CipherRounds have appeared so frequently among Best in KLAS designees is proof positive that a comprehensive, universal approach to patient engagement and outreach has become a requirement for the industry's top healthcare systems."

CipherOutreach is used by 500 hospitals to proactively reach out to patients about preventive care, scheduling, and appointment reminders, as well as follow up after procedures with care plans, test results, and satisfaction surveys. Health systems using the solution have saved millions of dollars by reducing avoidable readmissions, increased revenue through reduction in no-shows, and saved thousands of hours of staff time annually through automation.

"Automated, patient-specific outreach that can reach patients when and how they want to be reached has become critical in helping us improve overall patient experience, ensure adherence to care plans, cut down on readmissions, and improve care outcomes," says Diane Luttrell, VP Integrated Care Management at Advocate Health. "We have seen that patients who engage with Cipher's post discharge outreach program are 33.3% less likely to readmit within 30 Days."

More information about CipherHealth's win can be found in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report , out today.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

CipherHealth's multiple wins across product and solution lines demonstrate the excellence of its entire patient engagement platform and the importance of effective engagement to the industry's leading providers. To learn more, click here .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealths's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CipherHealth