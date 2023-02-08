American College of Education Earns Top Workplaces Honor for Second Consecutive Year

Employee satisfaction and engagement surveys show the college's commitment to a positive work culture

INDIANAPOLIS , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently named second-best online college in America for its student experience, American College of Education® (ACE) has also been recognized for its employee engagement. The college was named a Top Workplaces USA winner for the second consecutive year. Employees described the culture as inclusive, supportive, rewarding, and more.

"Being a Top Workplaces winner again is so exciting," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Byland said. "We take intentional steps to make our employee experience just as meaningful as our student experience, and it's wonderful to know that our faculty and staff are reaping the benefits of that effort. Our organizational culture is one of collaboration, camaraderie and commitment to serving one another, our communities and our students."

More than three million employees in over 8,000 organizations partnered with Energage to participate in employee engagement surveys. Engagement was measured by three parameters – motivation, commitment and recruitment. Data showed that ACE outperformed other college participants by 10% or more in culture drivers and positivity themes including performance, alignment, connection and coaching. Particularly, the survey's measurement of culture driver responses showed the college earned scores above the 90th percentile in all categories.

"Our top priority at ACE is to provide affordable, flexible and high-quality programs to students globally," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "To achieve this goal, we must work from within and empower our employees with a healthy culture that invites them to do their best and contribute their skills to make an impact. Our employees are part of a family, and we are committed to ensuring ACE is a great place to work."

