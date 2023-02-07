U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Hotels

Acqualina Resort & Residences earns its first No. 1 ranking in the Best Hotels in the USA category.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Vacations , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today revealed its annual rankings of the Best Hotels . The 2023 rankings highlight more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers find the hotel that's right for them.

For the first time, Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Hotels in the USA ranking, which considers industry awards and guest reviews. The hotel stands out for its world-class pools, restaurants and convenient access to the beach. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, known for its spectacular views of Arizona and on-site facilities, ranks No. 2. Meanwhile, Pendry West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, ranks No. 3 thanks in part to its chic accommodations, spa and location within walking distance of many top Hollywood attractions.

New to the top spot this year in the Best Hotels in Europe category is Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam; formerly two canal palaces, the hotel now houses a two-starred Michelin restaurant and plenty of amenities. Grand Hotel Tremezzo comes in at No. 2, thanks to its prime location along Italy's Lake Como and accommodating staff members, while La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa comes in at No. 3 and offers private butlers, a two-starred Michelin restaurant and impressive views of the Eiffel Tower.

Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen is the No. 1 Best Hotels in Mexico , providing guests daily fresh fruit bowls, private plunge pools and personal butler service. Earning the No. 1 spot on the Best Hotels in Canada list, Rosewood Hotel Georgia impresses travelers with swanky interiors and sweeping views of Vancouver. Leading the Best Hotels in the Caribbean rankings, Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla boasts accommodations with oceanfront views and a private terrace, patio or solarium. Finally, The St. Regis Bermuda Resort is the No. 1 Best Hotels in Bermuda thanks to its bevy of industry awards, its beach access and relaxing pools and spa.

"The travel industry has evolved over the last decade, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that maintain excellent standards and consistently provide guests with outstanding hospitality," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2023 Best Hotels rankings offer a list of dependable places to stay for every type of trip, from solo trips to romantic getaways to family vacations ."

U.S. News ranks hotels across numerous countries, regions and destinations, including: Best Hotels in the USA, Best Resorts in the USA, Best Hotels in Canada, Best Resorts in Canada, Best Hotels in the Caribbean, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, Best Hotels in Mexico, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Best Hotels in Bermuda and Best Hotels in Europe. The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in each hotel's star rating, the aggregate opinion of published travel experts and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews of luxury hotels and resorts provided by TripAdvisor.

2023 Best Hotels Rankings

See the full rankings here .

Best Hotels in the USA

Acqualina Resort & Residences The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale Pendry West Hollywood The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - Sea Pines Resort

Best Hotels in Canada

Rosewood Hotel Georgia The Ritz-Carlton Montréal 1 Hotel Toronto The Hazelton Hotel Toronto Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Best Hotels in the Caribbean

Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla Jumby Bay Island - Oetker Collection Jade Mountain Resort Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club

Best Hotels in Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba Hotel Esencia Esperanza , Auberge Resorts Collection Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Best Hotels in Europe

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam Grand Hotel Tremezzo La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa The Goring The Connaught

Best Hotels in Bermuda

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort Rosewood Bermuda Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club Royal Palms Hotel Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

Best Resorts in the USA

Acqualina Resort & Residences The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - Sea Pines Resort Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Best Resorts in Canada

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler Clayoquot Wilderness Resort Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise Manoir Hovey Fairmont Chateau Whistler

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

Grand Velas Los Cabos Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya Hotel Xcaret Mexico

Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean

Jumby Bay Island - Oetker Collection Jade Mountain Resort Round Hill Hotel and Villas Jamaica Inn Half Moon

