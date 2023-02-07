Greenphire CEO to Join Pharma and Research Industry Experts to Address Clinical Trial Patient Pain Points During 14th Annual SCOPE Summit

Industry influencers to tackle key issues, including eliminating travel obstacles for participants, optimizing travel budgets and more

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that Greenphire CEO, Jim Murphy, will participate in the panel session " The Critical Role of Planning and Budgeting for Patient Logistics ," and will be exhibiting at booth #406 during SCOPE Summit 2023 taking place February 6-9, 2023 in Orlando.

The panel discussion will be held today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 12:30 PM EST. The co-presenters in the session include:

Kelly White , Senior Director, Head of Global Trial Optimization, Oncology from Merck

Emily Clifford , Project Manager, Research Services at CISCRP

Clinical research sponsors and CROs are increasingly leveraging patient convenience solutions to remove the burden of participating in study visits. Complications from the global pandemic, inflation, and the increase of personalized medicine have increased the urgency to provide clinical trial participants with travel assistance, but one that now more than ever, requires both international reach and localized expertise to deliver access to compassionate care.

Through the lens of research sponsors, technology solution providers, and pharma sponsors, attendees will gain insight into the pain points of transportation for study participants, solutions to remove travel impediments, and the best practices for budgeting in order to implement travel solutions.

"I am honored to join a panel of experts from both research and pharma sectors to discuss the important topic of how the industry can deliver on an optimal patient engagement strategy," said Murphy. "The days of one-sized-fits all solutions are behind us. Companies are looking to maximize convenience and accessibility for study participants, without creating increased workload for research sites. Guaranteeing a patient-centric approach begins with a vision, executed at study start up and conducted flexibly worldwide."

Learn more about our presence at SCOPE Summit 2023 and engage with us on our show page: http://bit.ly/3jiE9qi .

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX™, eClinicalGPS®, ClinCard® and ConneX® solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com .

