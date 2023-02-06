TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend by 5% to $0.87 per Common Share

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.87 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.04 or 5% from the previous $0.83. This dividend is payable on March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2023.

"We are pleased to announce an increase in TMX Group's quarterly dividend, once again demonstrating the strength of our diverse and resilient global business model, and a consistent ability to generate cash flows," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "Looking to the future, we are focused on serving our wide range of clients and stakeholders around the world with excellence, adapting to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace, and executing our strategy to achieve long-term, sustainable growth."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended December 31, 2022 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

