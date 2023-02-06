Mike Rossi Joins ConcertAI as Chief Financial Officer, Bringing Deep Healthcare and Life Sciences Experience; Public Company Expertise

Deeply experienced finance executive joins the industry's highest-growth AI SaaS healthcare and life sciences company

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a leader in AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology and Real-world Evidence (RWE) solutions for life sciences and healthcare, today announced the appointment of Mike Rossi as chief financial officer. Mike is long-time New England business leader with significant experience driving financial and operational improvements within complex middle market businesses. Mike's experience extends over 20 years of leading public company and private equity finance as well as experience driving strategic acquisitions and managing business transformations.

"Mike will be our first outside CFO since our founding in late 2017," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "We had the privilege of a very talented set of candidates with interest in ConcertAI. Our board and I are pleased with the finance expertise and company experiences Mike brings, all critical to assuring the next phase of our growth and long-term financial performance."

ConcertAI presented at the 2023 J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and provided a set of unique views on the company progress over the last two to three years and the growth expected in 2023 through 2025. "Our business presentation highlighted the scope of partnerships we are forming to advanced needed new medicines to patients. Caris Life Sciences and BMS are but two public examples of these, with the clear implication that large-scale, complex, and transformative partnerships require leading infrastructure capabilities, reporting, insights and controls," said Elton.

"I have supported growth and value creation at multiple healthcare and life science companies. My focus has always been as a partner to company leadership, assuring growth in revenue, cash flow, and shareholder value through operating discipline, operating model transformations, and strategic acquisitions. I am excited to join the ConcertAI team to accelerate momentum with the winning team in place," stated Rossi.

Rossi's most recent leadership roles include being CFO of Harvard Bioscience, a NASDAQ-listed life science tools company, and Medical Specialties Distributors (MSD), a private equity backed healthcare supply chain management solutions company.

He holds a BS in accounting from Babson College and an MBA from Babson's Olin School of Management. Rossi will be based in ConcertAI's Cambridge MA headquarters office.

ConcertAI is a leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com .

