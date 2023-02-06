Lights, Camera, Action! Kinder Bueno Announces "Movie Night Gets Bueno" to Take Your At-Home Movie Streaming Experience to the Next Level

The award-winning chocolate bar brand will give fans the chance to win a star-studded Hollywood screening experience with Paramount+ and other prizes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Global Movie Day, Kinder Bueno®, the crispy, creamy chocolate bar with a taste experience that defies expectation, is giving movie fans a way to celebrate their favorite film by announcing "Movie Night Gets Bueno," an annual program that aims to help consumers enjoy an action-packed, at-home movie night with friends and family complete with, you guessed it, Kinder Bueno Mini.

(PRNewswire)

Creating an award worthy movie viewing experience at home starts with the right snacks. Kinder Bueno Mini is the perfect bite-sized, individually wrapped snack that's perfect for sharing or as a topper for popcorn and ice cream. Whether you're watching a movie together with friends or family, it's guaranteed to be an unexpected and delicious experience when you take a bite out of a Kinder Bueno or Kinder Bueno Mini.

"Movies are jam-packed with details and effects like CGI, costumes, makeup and more that take them from ordinary to extraordinary. The same can be said about Kinder Bueno Mini," said Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking. "From the crispy wafer to the creamy hazelnut filling, each mini bite tells a story. One that's action-packed, drama-filled and a crispy, creamy thriller. It's a bite that defies genre and fully engages you, turning the standard movie night into a showstopper."

To celebrate all things movie night, Kinder Bueno is also hosting a "Red Carpet Ready" contest through 5/28/23 with Paramount+, a premium streaming service featuring critically acclaimed originals, blockbuster movies, breaking news and championship sports. Three lucky fans will have a chance to win tickets to a Paramount+ Hollywood screening including roundtrip airfare, transportation to the event, hair and makeup and more, as they spend the night like a star! Chocolate and movie lovers from across the nation can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win hundreds of movie prizes to upgrade their at-home movie night such as a mini projector, bean bag chair, LED TV light package, wine tumbler and more. It's everything they'll need to enjoy a trip to the theater without leaving the comfort of home!

To enter the contest simply snap a photo or video dressed in your red carpet best while streaming a movie from home, sharing on Instagram with the hashtag #RedCarpetReadyContest and tagging @KinderBuenoUS from 12 a.m. ET on 2/6/23 through 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/28/23. Consumers must be 18 years or older to participate in the Red Carpet Ready contest. For more information and full contest and sweepstakes rules, please visit movienightgetsbueno.com.

Movie's new favorite chocolate treat, Kinder Bueno Mini comes in individually wrapped, shareable packaging that is perfect for sharing and enhancing your at-home movie nights. Share your action-packed fun with Kinder Bueno by using #RedCarpetReadyContest and tagging @KinderBuenoUS.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder Bueno®, is a crispy creamy chocolate bar that comes with a creamy hazelnut filling in a crispy wafer, enrobed in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle. Since launching in the US, Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the Top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI1. In 2022, Kinder Bueno was voted Product of the Year in the Candy Bar Category of the Consumer Survey of Production Innovation conducted by Kantar. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.Kinder.com. You can also check out Kinder Bueno Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Yodice

ayodice@Golin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrero North America