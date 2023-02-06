LELO celebrates 20 years of orgasms

It is often the most ordinary moments that transform grand ideas into reality. And so it proved with LELO.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is 2003, and Apple just launched iTunes. Basketball legend Michael Jordan retired. Myspace social media platform launched in late 2003 and dominated the hearts and minds of the Internet. The movie Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was the highest-grossing film of the year and 50 Cent ruled the charts. All in all, not the most eventful of years had it not been for two big companies and innovations. It was the year Tesla founders started a company launching car models that became hot commodities everyone wanted to ride.

LELO 20 Years of Pleasure (PRNewswire)

And it was another product launched that year that caused the same effect and ushered in what was to become twenty years of signature sleek design pleasure products responsible for mindblowing orgasms - the LELO personal massager.

Looking back at the invention of the first vibrator - a steam-powered and designed to cure mental issues in the 1880s - we can only be grateful that society's attitude towards orgasms did a 180° and we finally accepted that orgasms make us feel good and we want to have them as often as possible. Without that, LELO would never have even seen the light of day. This would be a shame since the thing that LELO understands best, is that pleasure is an entire experience that makes you feel like a million bucks even when you're in your robe and sweats.

But, how can LELO claim that? The proof is in the pudding and here is how the pudding is stirred. In its 20 years, LELO sold 11 million products*. The number of products sold almost equals the population of Sweden, the country of LELO origin. Each LELO toy in its lifetime will facilitate a minimum of 15 600 orgasms, meaning that in 20 years, LELO made people curl their toes a minimum of 171,6 billion times. Let us sit and think about that number again - 171 600 000 000 times.

In fact, let's make this even more interesting. Given the total number of orgasms, it means that LELO products were and are responsible for 16 thousand orgasms each minute. What is even more staggering is the fact that during LELO in-house tests, the fastest orgasm was achieved in only 35 seconds. That is exactly the time it takes a person to read the previous sentence :) As if the 20 years in numbers is not already impressive for LELO, the magnitude of the change ushered in by LELO is even more awe-inspiring when we know that every minute one LELO product is sold somewhere in the world.

To celebrate this, LELO is bringing the upgraded version of the toy that started it all - the LILY™ 3 , which will be offered at a special price during all of 2023.

Here is to the next 20 years of LELO!

LELO is not just a sex toy brand; it's a self-care movement aimed at those who know that satisfaction transcends gender, sexual orientation, race, and age. We're offering the experience of ecstasy without shame, the pleasure of discovering all the wonders of one's body, thus facilitating our customers with confidence, that leads to a fulfilled intimate life. LELOi AB is the Swedish company behind LELO, where offices extend from Stockholm to San Jose, from Sydney to Shanghai.

*source of info: LELO

LELO Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LELO